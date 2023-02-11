Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during February 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Allison Kristi Mills vs. Donald Lee Mills. February 9. Married March 9. 2019. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Allison Kristi Bailey.
Larry Crockett vs. Timiki Williamson. February 9.
Rhiannon Clack vs. Jeremy Clack February 8. Married August 8, 2009. Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Rhiannon Lynn Olguin.
Nakita Artis-Chatman vs. Michael Chatman, February 2.
Catherine Cromeans vs. Brian Cromeans, February 2.