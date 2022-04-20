A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. Cases will be heard at the following times:
9 a.m.
Lynos Levette Williams, theft of property over $1,000, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Roddrick Larnell Smith, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts habitual offender, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, aggravated robbery, 3 counts revocation.
Daniel Scott Wilson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, 2 counts habitual offender, 3 counts revocation.
Beaunca Willis, residential burglary, theft of property over $1,000, criminal trespass.
Gloria Samantha Beasley, failure to appear, revocation.
Lance Thomas Dowling, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000.
Timesha Symone Cole, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Norwood Thomas Smith, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Deunce Beasley, probation revocation.
Michael Sims, probation revocation.
Marcus Moore, probation revocation.
Aberin McGowan, probation revocation.
Kevin Critton, revocation of SIS.
10 a.m.
Ian Daniel Marlar, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia probation revocation.
Angela Michelle Jack, domestic battering first degree.
Curt Vanallen Reed, commercial burglary, criminal mischief first degree, 2 counts theft of property over $1,000, breaking or entering. residential burglary.
Andrea Rose Tyler, criminal impersonation second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Zakari Javionte Williamson, battery first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, aggravated assault, terroristic act.
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Jerry Lynn Gentry, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, forgery first degree, insurance required - minimum coverage, driver's license required, fictitious tags.
Damion Deonta Walker, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation.
Dylan Wayne Peace, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Adrian Darnell Thomas, aggravated assault on family or household member, terroristic threatening first degree.
Daevion Rodreckus Sharp, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
LeeAnna Fordham, probation revocation.
Bobbie Sue Olinger, probation revocation.
11 a.m.
Reuben Rafael Key, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Cecilia Kayvon Finley, criminal mischief first degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Lance Shocklee, revocation.
Darrette Beal, probation revocation.
William Talley, probation revocation.
Ronald Young, probation revocation.
Jeremy May, probation revocation.
Mario Towns, probation revocation.
Courtney Faulk, probation revocation.
Shalesa Wright, probation revocation.
David Richardson, probation revocation.
Megan Tarpein, probation revocation.
Brandon Woods, probation revocation.
Christopher Manning, probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
Curtis Carroll Jr., theft of property over $5,000, aggravated assault, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Antonio D. Wilson, failure to comply with registration/reporting requirements refusal to cooperate with assessment process; 2 counts habitual offender, breaking or entering, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Johnnie B. Lawson, terroristic threatening first degree.
Elvis Wright, battery first degree.
Detoris Dewayne Stone, possession of firearm by certain persons, aggravated assault on family/household member, habitual offender.
Stephen David Byrd fleeing, criminal mischief first degree.
Hannah Harris, probation revocation.
Late additions from court
Royon Ward, aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, theft of property between $1,000 and $5,000, aggravated assault, revocation of probation, arraignment only.
Misty Renae Burnside, theft by receiving between $1,000 and $5,000, possession of marijuana, possession of controlled Schedule IV substance, obstructing government operations, failure to appear.
Lance Shocklee, battery second degree, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, resisting arrest, fleeing on foot.
Deunce Beasley, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Damion Deonta Walker, delivery of meth or cocaine, delivery of meth or cocaine, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises in a drug free zone, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Broderick R. Colvin, domestic battering, terroristic threatening, habitual offender, revocation of probation, failure to appear.
Bobby Dale Jamerson, revocation of probation.
Detorious Dewayne Stone, revocation of suspended imposition of sentence.
Curtis Caroll Jr., failure to appear, habitual offender.
Treston Johnson, revocation of probation.
COVID-19 precautions will be strictly observed by the court. Masks are to be worn inside the building. (Bring your mask with you.) The number of persons admitted to the building will be limited. Seating will be designated. Appropriate social distancing will be expected.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.