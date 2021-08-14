Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during August 2021. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Zachary Bryant Brasher v. Blair Nicole Brasher. August 2. Married September 29, 2018.
Kelli Lea McWilliams v. Scott Michael McWilliams. August 11. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Kelli Lea Clark.
Katie Rankins v. Damacus Rankins. August 11.
Sidney Hampton v. Shikita Hampton. August 11.
Jo Ann Maxwell v. Fred Maxwell, August 9. Plaintiff is restored to former name of Jo Ann Gentry.
Lexi Rimmer v. Cody Rimmer, August 4. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Lexi Michelle Sievert. August 4.
Jerry Wayne Golden v. Dorothy J. Gordon. August 4. Married April 19, 1986.
Maxwell Cassidy v. Maenita Cassidy. August 4. Married April 12, 2021.
Marjorie Ann Wilson v. Brian E. Wilson, August 2. Married December 23, 2017. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Deroam.
Michael Strickland v. McCainey Huff. August 2
