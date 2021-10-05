Governor Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday announced his intent to grant 15 pardons and one commutation. An additional 67 clemency requests were denied and one had no action taken upon them. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements, and paid all fines related to their sentences.
There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
The governor intends to grant pardons to the following South Arkansas residents:
Gregory R. Aud (Arkadelphia)
Possession of Pseudoephedrine with Intent to Manufacture (D Felony), Possession of Pseudoephedrine with Intent to Manufacture (Revocation) (D Felony), and Battery 3rd Degree
(Misdemeanor).
This notice is issued based on the dates of conviction (2005 – Pulaski County, 2006 – Pulaski County, 2013 – Clark County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Ervin McAdams (Ashdown)
Burglary (C Felony) and Theft of Property (B Felony).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1994 – Little River County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Chelsea Phillips (El Dorado)
Theft Of Property (C Felony) and Selling Tobacco Products To Minor (Misdemeanor).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Union County and 2010 – Union County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Ruth M. Paul (Waldo)
Burglary (Felony) and Theft (Felony)
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1983 – Columbia County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.