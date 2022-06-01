Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Stephanie Elizabeth Griffin v. Donald Gene Griffin Jr. May 27. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Stephanie Elizabeth Brown.
Cierra Faulks v. Dexter Green. May 23.
Micaela Glass v. Robert Wayne Glass. May 12. Married December 12, 2012. Plaintiff is restored to the former name of Micaela Taylor.
Veronica McBride v. Jontue Jackson. May 11.
Brandi Samples v. Cody Samples. May 10. Married January 14, 2017.
Sandy Marie Racca v. Dennis Bryan Zongker. May 5. Married June 2, 2018.
Kessa McGuffin v. David McGuffin. May 5. Married June 19, 2013. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Kessa Hardin.
Adam Daniel Lester v. Kristin Nicole Lester. May 4.
Shelcia L. Robinson v. Desmond D. Robinson. May 4. Married April 16, 2016. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Shelcia L. Mixon.
Jessica Goodson v. Joseph Goodson Jr. May 4. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Jessica Shackelford.
Crescenda Evans v. Christopher Evans. May 2. Married November 7, 2008.
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during April 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Amanda Morgan v Brice Morgan. April 28. Married March 7, 2009.
William D. Lee v. Lenora Ann Lee. April 25. Counterclaimant Lenora Ann Lee is entitled to change her name to Lenora Ann Morris.
William Brown v. Sekoya Brown, April 8
Richard Mosley v. Vera Bridges, April 5. Married January 28, 2021.
Eric Baker v. Carolyn Baker, April 4. Married August 26, 2000.
Linda Burrell v. Huey Henry Jr., April 4
Michael Vinson Gaines v. Alexis Kendall-Taylor, April 4. Married January 17, 2020.
Ahmed Abdrabbo v. Brittany Deeann Gay, April 1. Married October 15, 2021
Phyllis Aubrey Collins v. Bobby Wayne Collins. April 1. Married June 17, 2016.