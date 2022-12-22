Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Thursday, December 8

Lonnie Berry, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear

Pierre Robinson, 33, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree

Truvaski Avonte, 29, Waldo, shoplifting

Friday, December 9

Tina Barnhardt, 49, Mount Holly, theft of property under $1,000

Saturday, December 10

Dennis McKinney, 54, of Mount Holly, public intoxication

Monday, December 12

Samantha Palmisamo, 42, Magnolia, theft of property over $1,000

James Whatley, 47, Laurel, MO, public intoxication

Tuesday, December 13

Brayden Ware, 18, Emerson, theft of property under $1,000

Datrevion Davis, 20, McNeil, failure to appear

Thursday, December 15

Ebony Sharp, 27, Magnolia, burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property less than $1,000, criminal mischief 1st degree

Friday, December 16

Meadow Saulsberry, 19, Monroe, LA, terroristic acts (13 counts).

Olivia Berry, 19, Magnolia, battery 2nd, domestic battering 3rd, resisting arrest.

Malinda Ellis, 27, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Sunday, December 18

Tyderrian Turner, 25, Magnolia, possession of marijuana, driving without headlamps, driving on suspended driver’s license.

Marcus Wyrick, 62, Magnolia, public intoxication, domestic battering third degree.

