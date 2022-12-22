Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Thursday, December 8
Lonnie Berry, 40, Magnolia, failure to appear
Pierre Robinson, 33, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree
Truvaski Avonte, 29, Waldo, shoplifting
Friday, December 9
Tina Barnhardt, 49, Mount Holly, theft of property under $1,000
Saturday, December 10
Dennis McKinney, 54, of Mount Holly, public intoxication
Monday, December 12
Samantha Palmisamo, 42, Magnolia, theft of property over $1,000
James Whatley, 47, Laurel, MO, public intoxication
Tuesday, December 13
Brayden Ware, 18, Emerson, theft of property under $1,000
Datrevion Davis, 20, McNeil, failure to appear
Thursday, December 15
Ebony Sharp, 27, Magnolia, burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property less than $1,000, criminal mischief 1st degree
Friday, December 16
Meadow Saulsberry, 19, Monroe, LA, terroristic acts (13 counts).
Olivia Berry, 19, Magnolia, battery 2nd, domestic battering 3rd, resisting arrest.
Malinda Ellis, 27, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Sunday, December 18
Tyderrian Turner, 25, Magnolia, possession of marijuana, driving without headlamps, driving on suspended driver’s license.
Marcus Wyrick, 62, Magnolia, public intoxication, domestic battering third degree.