South Arkansas business incorporations for the week ended November 29, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Union
Tax Contact Update, Richard Thurlkill's Club, 127 Rabbit Road, El Dorado filed 11/21/22.
Reinstatement, Michael S. Meinert, LLC, Bette Ann Meinert, 2903 West Hillsboro, El Dorado filed 11/21/22.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, El Dorado Festivals & Events, Inc, Pamela K. Griffin, 101 East Locust, El Dorado filed 11/22/22.
Change Of Registered Agent Report, RC Operating LLC, Larry D. Holder, 159 Mitcham Road, Smackover filed 11/22/22.
