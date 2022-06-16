Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, June 10
Evan Cobbs, 30, shoplifting.
Tuesday, June 14
Jacquline Radford, 47, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Tommy Yates, 42, Magnolia, shoplifting and criminal trespass.
Taylor Carter, 29, Waldo, failure to appear and forgery 2nd degree.
Wednesday, June 15
Kristina Nagel, 26, Magnolia, failure to appear.