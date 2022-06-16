Magnolia
Mike

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Friday, June 10

Evan Cobbs, 30, shoplifting.

Tuesday, June 14

Jacquline Radford, 47, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Tommy Yates, 42, Magnolia, shoplifting and criminal trespass.

Taylor Carter, 29, Waldo, failure to appear and forgery 2nd degree.

Wednesday, June 15

Kristina Nagel, 26, Magnolia, failure to appear.

