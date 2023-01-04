Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, December 19
Tiffany Norris, 25, Magnolia, battery 2nd, resisting arrest, public intoxication
Tuesday, December 20
Taveon McDaniel, 26, Magnolia, failure to appear, driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with damage
Wednesday, December 21
Gregory Paschal, 51, Magnolia, forgery 2nd
Jessie Snider, 44, Magnolia, failure to appear
Thursday, December 22
Maurico Murphy, 33, Minden, LA, shoplifting
Friday, December 23
Dalvin Whitfield, 25, Magnolia, possession of drugs and guns, possession of a schedule I and II substance, possession of firearm by certain person, failure to appear
Saturday, December 24
Orterious Brewer, 22, Magnolia, failure to appear
Tuesday, December 27
Dale Miley, 58, Magnolia, shoplifting
Bobby Hughey, 59, Rosston, shoplifting
Wednesday, December 28
Paul Monk, 57, McNeil, shoplifting
Friday, December 30
Derrick Smith, 38, Magnolia, terroristic threatening two counts, driving without headlamps, criminal trespass, theft of property less than $1,000, assault 3rd degree
Sunday, January 1
Sammy Otwell, 35, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, fleeing
Tuesday, January 3
Shane Richards, 35, Lewisville, failure to appear