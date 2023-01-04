Police

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Monday, December 19

Tiffany Norris, 25, Magnolia, battery 2nd, resisting arrest, public intoxication

Tuesday, December 20

Taveon McDaniel, 26, Magnolia, failure to appear, driving on a suspended driver’s license, failure to remain at the scene of an accident with damage

Wednesday, December 21

Gregory Paschal, 51, Magnolia, forgery 2nd

Jessie Snider, 44, Magnolia, failure to appear

Thursday, December 22

Maurico Murphy, 33, Minden, LA, shoplifting

Friday, December 23

Dalvin Whitfield, 25, Magnolia, possession of drugs and guns, possession of a schedule I and II substance, possession of firearm by certain person, failure to appear

Saturday, December 24

Orterious Brewer, 22, Magnolia, failure to appear

Tuesday, December 27

Dale Miley, 58, Magnolia, shoplifting

Bobby Hughey, 59, Rosston, shoplifting

Wednesday, December 28

Paul Monk, 57, McNeil, shoplifting

Friday, December 30

Derrick Smith, 38, Magnolia, terroristic threatening two counts, driving without headlamps, criminal trespass, theft of property less than $1,000, assault 3rd degree

Sunday, January 1

Sammy Otwell, 35, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000, fleeing

Tuesday, January 3

Shane Richards, 35, Lewisville, failure to appear

