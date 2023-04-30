Chris Waller, originally charged with battery in the second degree and domestic battery in the third degree for a May 5, 2020, incident, involving his then wife and mother-in-law, received a lower sentence of breaking and entering in court recently and pleaded no contest.
Jason Barrett, special prosecuting attorney for the state of Arkansas, presented the case of Waller’s ex-wife, Priscilla Waller, and her mother, Shirley Good.
Barrett said that the incident occurred when Waller, who was not allowed to be on marital property, changed the locks and committed the offense of breaking and entering.
Waller, represented by attorney David Price, pled no contest which means he did not resist charges and at the same time is not admitting to any wrongdoing.
Waller’s case has been on court dockets since the incident in 2020. On June 17, 2021, Price was going to ask that his client be able to go into the Alternative Sentencing Program for the incident but after a 15-minute break in court and after a witness statement from Shirley Good, Price asked for a jury trial. The case has been on and off dockets ever since.
On June 17, 2021, after hearing Waller was going to be in court and could be sentenced, his ex-wife, Good and Priscilla Waller’s father, Boyd Good, rushed to court from Cabot. Priscilla Waller and Good had legal pads to make their witness statements, but Shirley Good was the only one who spoke in court on Thursday.
Shirley Good said that on May 5, 2020, she and her daughter went to the marital home to pick up her belongings and saw Waller’s truck in the driveway. Shirley Good said Waller ignored the court order that he was not to be at the home while Priscilla Waller was there. The divorce decree said she had possession of the house until June 1, 2020.
“We both told him to get out and leave and he came to us in an aggressive manner,” Shirley Good said. “He went and got Priscilla and put her on the garage floor and got on top of her and was choking her and she was struggling to breathe. That’s when I went back to the car.”
Shirley Good said she took a gun from the vehicle and went back and pointed it at Waller, telling him to release her daughter. He then took the gun from her and pointed the gun at her head. A neighbor saw what was happening and tried to intervene.
“He said, ‘Chris you don’t want to do that,’” Shirley Good said.
Shirley Good said she was kicked in the head and the chest and suffered from four broken ribs, a collapsed lung and a detached shoulder which continues to cause her pain.
“We live in constant fear he will come and kill us all,” Shirley Good said. “He completely lost his temper.”
The Waller’s have two sons.
“Our family will never be the same. Never,” Shirley Good said. “Any man who beats a 69-year-old woman and her daughter is pathetic and should not be called a man. All he had to do was get in the truck and leave. I see the fear in the children’s eyes when he’s around.”
Both Priscilla Waller and Shirley Good have an order of protection against Waller.
However, Price, Waller’s attorney, had a different story about what happened on May 5, 2020.
“Waller was sitting in his truck and (Shirley) Good pulled the trigger of the gun and it didn’t go off,” Price said.
Priscilla Waller and Shirley Good’s attorney, Jamie Pratt of Camden, interrupted him before he completed the sentence.
“Price was not present, and I don’t think it is appropriate to tell what happened,” Pratt said. “Surely it’s not appropriate for Mr. Price to offer up knowledge that he does not have prior knowledge of.”
Although both Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater, who was at that time handling the case, and Price told the judge there were grey areas in the case, Judge David Talley said he saw some things that seemed clear.
“A dislocated shoulder, a collapsed lung, kicking down a person of this age and kicking her in her head,” Talley mused.
Price said he didn’t believe anyone had seen Waller push Shirley Good down.
The probable cause affidavit reflects the incident the same as the testimony of Shirley Good.
There is an ongoing civil case with Waller and his ex-wife.