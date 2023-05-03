A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
Court will be held Thursday in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants scheduled to appear at this time are listed as follows.
9 a.m.
Rico Jermaine Rose, possession of firearms by certain persons, murder first degree, battery first degree, victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000, habitual offender, revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Regina D. Pipkins, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), resisting arrest, driving left of center, no child safety restraints, failure to appear.
Nikki Lee Kirkpatrick, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), hindering apprehension or prosecution.
John Lee Smith, residential burglary, domestic battery third degree, 2 counts habitual offender, residential burglary, fleeing (on foot), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Rodarius Arcadiat Keener, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts terroristic act, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; possession of a defaced firearm, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Jessie Rene Rash, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kedarrian Martin, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Michael Sanders, terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree.
Meadow B. Saulsberry, terroristic act, battery first degree -- victim is employee of a correctional facility; escape first degree, theft of property over $5,000.
Latedrick Robinson, theft of property over $5,000.
Demondre Roseby, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Cynthia Darice Johnson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, tampering with physical evidence.
Aubriunna Williams, forgery second degree.
Jackie W. Cottrell, probation revocation.
10 a.m.
Shirstine L. Easter, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while intoxicated first offense, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Marcus Antonio Carter, terroristic threatening first degree, domestic battering third degree, criminal trespass (occupiable structure).
Rose Condora, aggravated robbery.
Brandon Christopher Munden, possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V), possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
Alex Brady Green, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Shabrecca Samful, battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Grady Lee Clark Jr., battery second degree, endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Jennifer Nicole Coker, 2 counts endangering welfare of minor first degree.
Lester Hawthorne, failure to appear.
Robin Nichol Flowers, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault, battery second degree, resisting arrest, criminal mischief first degree, domestic battery third degree.
Debree Leeann Magness, kidnapping, battery second degree.
Logan Tytrell Johnson, theft by receiving over $5,000.
Jerry Dawayne Harris, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
11 a.m.
Joshua Shamaud Curley, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, criminal use of prohibited weapon.
Gcorey Desean Lovett, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Detris Evett Beal/Easter, forgery first degree, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Kendrick Milner, breaking or entering, theft of property (credit/debit card/account number), theft of property over $1,000.
Shaun Deandre Morris, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Eric Jamar Davis, aggravated assault on family/household member, battery second degree - certain victims; domestic battery third degree, resisting arrest, fleeing (on foot), habitual offender.
Jayden Mills, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Jaqualan Moore, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc. - drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
James Wright Jr., possession of firearm by certain persons - prior crime violent or present use to commit crime; habitual offender.
Keith Hardiman, endangering welfare of minor first degree first degree.
Charles Thompson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Jontavius Curry, revocation of SIS.
Aberin McGowan, 2 counts probation revocation.
1:30 p.m.
John Wesley Wiginton, 3 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended,3 counts habitual offender, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), obstructing governmental operations, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI), 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Jimario Damarcus Burton, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Tasheka Teon McDuffie, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked.
Donna Loveless Cochran, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, 4 counts habitual offender, 3 counts failure to appear, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Nilan K. McNeil, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening first degree, criminal mischief second degree, failure to appear.
Mario Andre Towns, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, habitual offender.
Jeremiah Young, terroristic act, possession of handgun on public school property/bus.
Larry Dejuan Hauptman, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Devonte Marquette Walton, aggravated assault - purposely displays firearm.
Matthew Newman, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
2:30 p.m.
Le'Kamerin Vaunye Tolbert, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Daniel Scott Wilson, 2 counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 2 counts HO, tampering with physical evidence, 2 counts revocation.
Donald J. Taylor, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Ricardo Montalban Thomas, rape, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Jaleya Samone Gulley, residential burglary.
Tyeshia Simoneilajiaha Hall, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), 3 counts failure to appear, impairing operation of vital public facility.
Seaton Dewayne Chambers, theft of property over $1,000.
Spencer Parnell Jameson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Untario Lamar Major Jr., residential burglary, breaking or entering, domestic battering third degree, battery second degree.
Ashton Johnson, aggravated robbery, escape first degree, possession of firearms by certain persons, battery second degree, aggravated assault, terroristic act, aggravated assault upon a certified law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility; impairing operation of vital public facility.
Rodrick D. Ellis, terroristic act, kidnapping, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, terroristic threatening second degree, domestic battery third degree.
Samtrevioyus Tyjuan Chambers, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, DWI second offense, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; endangering welfare of minor first degree, probation revocation.
Jacobe S. Jackson, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Tiffany A. Norris, battery second degree, resisting arrest, public intoxication.
Julian Ugartechea, kidnapping, residential burglary, revocation of SIS.
Tyler Wyrick, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, revocation of SIS.
3:30 p.m.
Dalvin Daycion Whitfield, residential burglary, habitual offender, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Peter Jerrone Burnell, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine (methamphetamine); possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine (cocaine), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), 3 counts habitual offender, revocation of SIS.
Frankie Anthony James, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, habitual offender.
Daniel Robert McMahen, failure to appear, habitual offender.
Franklin D. Broomfield, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possessing instruments of crime, habitual offender, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Victoria Saunders, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine.
Rodrequez Walker, forgery second degree, theft of property under $1,000.
Joseph Scarber, terroristic act, endangering welfare of minor first degree, aggravated assault upon employee of correctional facility.
Jeremy Jenkins, aggravated assault on family/household member - impedes or prevents the respiration or circulation or applying pressure on; endangering welfare of minor first degree, theft of property under $1,000, 2 counts habitual offender, delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine.
Christopher Fields, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Kori Taylor, probation revocation.