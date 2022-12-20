Waldron Ralph Sheppard, 30, a former Camden police officer, remains in the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility with a $5 million bond, accused of 12 counts of rape and 12 counts of computer exploitation of a child.
Sheppard, who became a Camden Police officer after earning a degree from Southern Arkansas University in 2022, formerly lived in the University Village Apartments, and on Highway 371 in Waldo where the affidavit states the alleged crimes occurred.
On November 17, in Circuit Judge David Talley Jr.’s courtroom, Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Phillips said Sheppard could be a flight risk and the state requested a $5 million bond.
“The fact that he was in law enforcement makes it more egregious to the state,” Phillips said.
Defense attorney David Price argued on Sheppard’s behalf that his client deserved a lower bond and for the opportunity to serve outside of jail with an ankle monitor since he has no prior felonies.
“Everyone is presumed innocent, everyone is entitled to a reasonable bond,” Price said. “We request a reasonable bond of $50,000.”
Talley said that as a judge, he felt the bond for Sheppard should be more than $5 million but felt the state had set up a reasonable bond due to the seriousness of the offenses against Sheppard.
According to the affidavit, the occurrence of the sexual assaults happened once or twice a month over the course of three years. The affidavit said the victim lived at the apartment with a woman who was not her mother for about three years.
Affidavits are sworn statements made by law enforcement officers, and presented to a judge, summarizing evidence to support charging a suspect.
In this case, the affidavit was heavily redacted to protect the identity of the victim.
The victim told law enforcement that the sexual assaults began happening at the same time as Sheppard’s return from being deployed in Africa with the National Guard.
The affidavit also states the victim said at times Sheppard would photograph or video her during sexual acts for the internet and have her chat online with others about sex acts.
Sheppard was initially booked May 19 in response to a complaint made to Southern Arkansas University Police regarding an incident at the University Village Apartments.
Rape is a Class Y felony in Arkansas. Conviction could result in a prison term of 10 to 40 years to life.
Computer exploitation of a child is a Class B felony, punishable by five to 20 years in prison with a fine up to $15,000.