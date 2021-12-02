Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in December 2021 as recorded by the Circuit Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
None.
Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in November 2021 as recorded by the Circuit Clerk. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Rodney Adam Wilson, 34, of Maud, TX and Sarah Beth Adkins, 33, of Sarepta, LA, November 24.
Tyler Dawson Lindsey, 20, of Springhill, LA and Sara Michelle Deaton, 22, of Taylor, November 23.
Kevin Wayne Wilson, 35, of Magnolia and Tina Marie Hight, 47, of Stephens, November 22.
Eric Lyn Reed, 41, of Magnolia and Victoria P. Johnson, 36, of Magnolia, November 17.
Jonathan Andrew Ceccerelli, 23, of Homer, LA and Jenna Taylor Caskey, 22, of Homer, November 17.
Johnny Wade Otwell, 62, of Taylor and Anita Ann Otwell, 47, of Taylor, November 15.
Paul Daniel Johnson III of Quitman, LA and Emma Kayte Roberts, 20, of Quitman, LA, November 12.
Jamaal Roshaun Williams, 38, of Magnolia and Caterina Ann Jackson, 43, of Magnolia, November 5.
Seth William Sterling, 26, of St. Francisville, LA and Erin Nicole Davis, 24, of St. Francisville, LA, November 5.
Parker Drake Souter, 23, of Magnolia and Kimberly Renee Bolyer, 21, of Magnolia, November 5.
Marshall Blade Evins, 22, of Junction City, AR and Makayla Grace-Ann Willis, 19, of Junction City, AR, November 5.
Benjamin Kyle Demoss, 31, of Plain Dealing, LA and Jessica Lane Vaughan, 22, of Plain Dealing, LA, November 4.
Daniel Lee Brazzel, 26, of Taylor and Morgan Dale Jolly, 23, of Magnolia, November 4.
Thomas Douglas Lees, 37, of El Dorado and Carrie E. Primm, 42, of El Dorado, November 3.