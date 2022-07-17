Columbia County real estate transactions recorded June 28-July 13, 2022 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
A 1,874 SF house on Partee Drive in Magnolia sold June 27 for $146,000. Sabrina Watson sold the house to Steven R. Souter and Kelli Souter, backed by a mortgage of $138,012.45 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company. Sabrina Watson acquired this property October 12, 2020, from John Watson by quitclaim deed.
A 1,396 SF house on East University Street in Magnolia sold June 27 for $115,000. Chad Turner, Inc., sold the house to Trenton and Sara Turner, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $114,606.62 from Bodcaw Bank. Chad Turner, LLC, bought this house June 13, 2019, for $102,000 from Breuniece Turner and Britt Harris by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,960 SF home on Sunset Boulevard in Magnolia brought $242,000 on June 27. Sandra Lee sold the house to Farmers Bank and Trust Company of Magnolia (as guardian of the estate of Thais Constantine). This sale was financed by a mortgage of $200,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company. Sandra Lee purchased the house November 21, 2016, for $155,000 from the Zane Barnett Family Revocable Trust by trustees’ deed.
A 1,446 SF house and 0.86 acres on North Dudney Road in Magnolia sold June 28 for $129,000. Christopher R. Covington purchased the property from Gunter Hill Properties, LLC. Christopher Covington and Mercedes S. Smith financed this transaction with a mortgage of $126,663 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Gunter Hill Properties, LLC, purchased the property October 3, 2019, as part of a large group of properties totaling 55 tracts for $2.4 million from H&F Properties, Inc., by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,342 SF house and 0.34 acre on Powell Street in Taylor brought $105,000 on June 29. Susan F. Ramares (previously described as Susan D. Ramares) sold the property to Mitchell Strother, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $94,500 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company. Susan Ramares acquired this property March 10, 2010, from the interest of John Ramares by quitclaim deed.
A 874 SF house on North Vine Street in Magnolia sold June 27 for $102,500. Jimmy and Julie Walker, LLC, sold the property to Terry Lane Laster and Wendi LeAnne Laster. No mortgage information was available for this sale. The Walkers bought this house January 7, 2022, for $80,000 from Ray and Traci Lindsey by warranty deed.
The sale of 1.81 acres and a 2,228 SF house on Marinda Lane in Magnolia rang up at $377,000 on June 30. Jackson McCurdy and Megan McCurdy sold the property to Adam Ryan Minter and Brandi Lynn Minter. Mr. and Mrs. Minter financed this purchase with a mortgage of $354,000 from State Bank of DeKalb of Texarkana, Texas. Mr. and Mrs. McCurdy bought the house and acreage July 23, 2020, for $315,000 from Anderson Home Builders by corporate warranty deed.
A house and 2.00 acres on Columbia 1 at Taylor sold July 6 for $112,300. No square footage information was available on this house. Steven Eric Herron sold the house to Alisha Goodner and Thomas Goodner, who financed the purchase with a $115,424.90 mortgage from Peoples Bank. Steven Herron purchased this property July 16, 2020, for $115,000 from Jerome Erskin and Rebekah Erskin by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,563 SF house on Belair Drive in Magnolia on July 6 brought $149,900. Erwin Rommel Miranda Espino and Wendy Espino (f/k/a Wendy Fuentes) sold the property to Jimmy Walter Jr. and Alice Walter. Mr. and Mrs. Walter financed this purchase with a mortgage of $149,900 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Erwin Espino and Wendy Fuentes bought this house July 12, 2013, for $123,000 from Whitney S. Burns Turner and James Turner by warranty deed.
A 1,806 SF house on North Dudney Road in Magnolia sold July 8 for $215,000. Timothy Powell and Merina Powell sold the house to Gladys LaVerne Thompson. No mortgage information was available on this sale. The Powells bought this house April 22, 2014, for $163,000 from Aaron and Jodie Dean Westfall by warranty deed.
A 1,260 SF mobile home and a total of 13.59 acres on U.S. 371 North in Waldo sold July 8 for $135,000. Hayden Thomas Rich and Tarryn Zellers Rich sold the property to Jared Hunter and Hannah Bond, financed with a mortgage of $124,549.75 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Rich purchased this property July 16, 2019, for $32,000 from Gregory A. Rich and Stayce Rich by warranty deed.
The sale of a 3,452 SF home on Woodward Street in Magnolia brought $265,000 on July 11. Rhonda Dees sold the house to Caleb Schlamp and Jeanette Schlamp. Mr. and Mrs. Schlamp financed this purchase with a mortgage of $251,750 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Rhonda Dees purchased this house April 8, 2011, for $200,000 from David and Gail Wood by warranty deed.
A 2,189 SF house on North Lakewood in Magnolia sold July 7 for $265,000. Ted P. Polk Jr. (widower of Margery W. Polk) sold the house to Hayder Zghair. Hayder Zghair and Sama Zghair financed this purchase with a $251,750 mortgage from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. The Polks bought this house January 1, 1983, from J.A. Gean and Madge D. Jean by warranty deed.
A 2,720 SF house on Goode Circle in Magnolia changed hands July 12 for $470,000. Charles Miller Rogers and Elisabeth Gayle Rogers bought the home from Patricia S. Colvin. Mr. and Mrs. Rogers financed this sale with a mortgage of $150,000 from Standard Mortgage Corporation of New Orleans, Louisiana. Patricia Colvin bought this house April 12, 2021, for $435,000 from Devin Dew by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,332 SF house on North Dudney Road in Magnolia brought $140,000 on July 13. David Braswell and Susan Braswell sold the house to Langston Munn, backed by a mortgage of $133,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Braswell purchased this property January 26, 2022, for$140,000 from the Anna H. Russell Estate by warranty deed.