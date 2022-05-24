Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, May 17
Courtney Suggett, 27, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Wednesday, May 18
Tommy Yates, 42, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Friday, May 20
Kevin Pettis, 26, Magnolia, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and fleeing by foot.
Sunday, May 22
Steven Burns, 48, Emerson, shoplifting.
Monday, May 23
Ebony Sharp, 26, Magnolia, shoplifting, and fleeing by foot.
Kevon Goodrum, 34, Magnolia, reckless driving, driving on suspended driver’s license, and driving while intoxicated.