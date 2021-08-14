Samuel McLeod, a deaf 18-year-old, was in Circuit Court of Columbia County last week for residential burglary and possession of drug paraphernalia to ingest, inhale, etc.
McLeod fidgeted in his seat, looking unsettled as he looked toward the front of the courtroom. His mother, Lesa Kee, signed to him as he got up and moved around. Arkansas Community Corrections Probation/Parole officer Thomas Fenske went to block the entrance out of the courtroom, so McLeod did not leave the courtroom as he seemed ready to do.
Kee told the judge her son needed an interpreter because he wouldn’t be able to understand what was going on without one.
“Ma’am he’s 18. Sit down,” Circuit Court Judge David Talley said.
Kee did not think her son was being treated fairly in the courtroom.
“Now he’s going to jail because y’all aren’t doing what y’all are supposed to do,” she said.
Later she said, “I’m not a legal person, I don’t know.”
Talley said McLeod would need to be processed and brought back to court on the next court date. McLeod was put under a $10,000 bond. Talley said there would be an interpreter available on August 19.