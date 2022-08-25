South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 22, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Union
C&C Lopez Remodeling, LLC, Juan Carlos Alejo-Lopez, 265 Cranston Drive, El Dorado filed 8/15/22.
