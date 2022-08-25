Incorporations

The Arkansas Secretary of State has listed recent South Arkansas incorporations.

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 22, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.

Union

C&C Lopez Remodeling, LLC, Juan Carlos Alejo-Lopez, 265 Cranston Drive, El Dorado filed 8/15/22.

