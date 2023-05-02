Columbia County real estate transactions recorded April 14-26 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes three residential sales, one land sale, and one commercial sale.
A $1 million commercial sale highlighted this two-week cycle of real estate transactions. The 4,484 SF building that houses the United States Post Office, along with 1.13 acres at 306 McKissack St. in Waldo, sold April 14 for $1,071,954. Taicoon Postal Group, LLC (a Delaware limited liability corporation) sold the property to Prime Era Realty, LLC (a Delaware limited liability corporation). No mortgage information was available on this sale. Taicoon Postal Group purchased this property May 8, 2021, for $670,000 from Gary L. Lobe and Sharon D. Lobe by warranty deed.
A 3,156 SF house on Azalea Street in Magnolia sold April 14 for $338,000. Daniel Sleker and Crystal A. Sleker sold the home to Angela D. Garland, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $331,877 from Residential Acceptance Corporation of Tampa, Florida. The Slekers bought this house August 28, 2017, for $247,000 from Matthew D. Parrish and Miriam S. Parrish by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,884 SF house on Sunset Boulevard in Magnolia brought $245,000 on April 24. John W. Morgan and Betty S. Morgan sold the home to Sharon Bonifacious, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $87,187.75 from Bodcaw Bank of Stamps. Mr. and Mrs. Morgan purchased this house January 21, 2022, for $250,000 from Kenneth and Kathy Cole by warranty deed.
A 1,726 SF house and 1.32 acres on U.S. 82 East in Magnolia sold April 26 for $135,000. Farmers Bank and Trust Company of Magnolia (as guardian of the estate of Thais D. Constantine) sold the property to Deborah Lynn Sims. No mortgage information was available on this sale. John N. Constantine and Thais D. Constantine purchased this property November 10, 2005, for $95,000 from Steven R. Savoy and Teresa M. Savoy by warranty deed.
The sale of 80 acres on Columbia 34 in Magnolia brought $206,250 on April 20. Story Land and Timber, LLC, bought the land from William H. Cleaver and Therese M. Cleaver, Patrick A. Cleaver and Sharla Cleaver, Jay Todd Cleaver, and Sarah L. Cleaver. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Dolores Marie Cleaver conveyed this property to William C. Cleaver et al by warranty deed on December 20, 2021.