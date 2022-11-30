Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Friday, November 18
Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear
Shardae Calton, 27, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief 2nd degree
Saturday, November 19
Runveus Wesley, 30, Magnolia, hindering apprehension/prosecution, tampering with physical evidence
Lee Adair, 59, Stephens, failure to appear
Monday, November 21
Sam McLeod, 21, Magnolia, battery 2nd, domestic battery 3rd, criminal mischief 2nd degree, resisting arrest
Gavin Dunn, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear
Robert Fuller, 26, Magnolia, forgery 2nd degree
Tuesday, November 22
George Solomon, 42, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree
Gizel Maricruz, 18, Magnolia, shoplifting
Thursday, November 24
Fredrick Lewis, 47, Dallas, failure to appear
Saturday, November 26
Gary Willis, 53, Magnolia, breaking or entering, criminal mischief 2nd degree, criminal trespass
Timothy Wise, 38, Little Rock, disorderly conduct
Kasheema Britt, 26, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief 1st degree
Tommy Heller, 30, Magnolia, criminal mischief 1st degree
Sunday, November 27
Sarah Nguyen, 22, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000
Monday, November 28
Devante Williams, 27, Waldo, failure to appear
