Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Friday, November 18

Tasha Kelly, 45, Magnolia, failure to appear

Shardae Calton, 27, Magnolia, terroristic threatening, criminal mischief 2nd degree

Saturday, November 19

Runveus Wesley, 30, Magnolia, hindering apprehension/prosecution, tampering with physical evidence

Lee Adair, 59, Stephens, failure to appear

Monday, November 21

Sam McLeod, 21, Magnolia, battery 2nd, domestic battery 3rd, criminal mischief 2nd degree, resisting arrest

Gavin Dunn, 33, Magnolia, failure to appear

Robert Fuller, 26, Magnolia, forgery 2nd degree

Tuesday, November 22

George Solomon, 42, Magnolia, criminal mischief 2nd degree

Gizel Maricruz, 18, Magnolia, shoplifting

Thursday, November 24

Fredrick Lewis, 47, Dallas, failure to appear

Saturday, November 26

Gary Willis, 53, Magnolia, breaking or entering, criminal mischief 2nd degree, criminal trespass

Timothy Wise, 38, Little Rock, disorderly conduct

Kasheema Britt, 26, Magnolia, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief 1st degree

Tommy Heller, 30, Magnolia, criminal mischief 1st degree

Sunday, November 27

Sarah Nguyen, 22, Magnolia, theft of property under $1,000

Monday, November 28

Devante Williams, 27, Waldo, failure to appear

