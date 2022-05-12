A building permit issued for construction of a cell phone tower in Magnolia leads the list of projects issued permits by the city during the past two months.
Building permits issued by the City of Magnolia in March totaled $307,700. They were:
Kitin Kikani, 915 E. Main, drive-through window, $3,000, March 1.
Jeff Mosier, 131 Memorial Park, carport, $15,000, March 3.
Magnolia RV Park, 1399 W. University, portable carport, $10,000, March 3.
Elizabeth Ray, 2204 N. Jackson, portable carport, $3,000, March 8.
Peoples Bank, 205 N. Jackson, new signs, $5,700, March 9.
Rafter G Enterprises, 816 N. Jackson, remodel, $48,000, March 9.
Will Whitehead, 1901 Karen Circle, remodel, $60,000, March 9.
David Braswell, 1630 N. Dudney, remodel, $15,000, March 17.
Piggly-Wiggly, 429 E. Main, new signs, May 25.
Kaneshia Davis, 902 Harlem, mobile home, $8,000, May 24.
Talmadge Johnson Management, 2005 Washington, metal building, $65,000, March 25.
Pharr Construction, 9 Deer Creek, garage, $50,000, March 31.
Building permits issued by the City of Magnolia in April totaled $199,091. They were:
Ed Kersey, 69 Azalea, portable storage building, $8,713, April 14.
Save Inn, 201 E. Main, rebuild carport, $35,000, April 19.
Chris Gilliam, 1318 N. Jackson, remodel, $30,000, April 20.
Whatley Signs, 134 N. Washington, new signs, $3,360, April 23.
Freddie Snell, 1024 Hilltop, mobile home, $8,000, April 23.
Enhabit Home Health, 128 N. Washington, new signs, $1,018, April 24.
Leigh Moore, 904 Calhoun Road, remodel, $18,000, April 25.
Tillman Infrastructure LLC, 904 Spruce, cell tower, $95,000, April 26.
Building permits for the year total $2,637,8967. Building permits through the first four months of 2021 totaled $772,132.
May 2021 permits totaled $94,240.44.