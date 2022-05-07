Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during May 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Adam Daniel Lester v. Kristin Nicole Lester. May 4.
Shelcia L. Robinson v. Desmond D. Robinson. May 4. Married April 16, 2016. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Shelcia L. Mixon.
Jessica Goodson v. Joseph Goodson Jr. May 4. Plaintiff is restored to maiden name of Jessica Shackelford.
Crescenda Evans v. Christopher Evans. May 2. Married November 7, 2008.
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during April 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Amanda Morgan v Brice Morgan. April 28. Married March 7, 2009.
William D. Lee v. Lenora Ann Lee. April 25. Counterclaimant Lenora Ann Lee is entitled to change her name to Lenora Ann Morris.
William Brown v. Sekoya Brown, April 8
Richard Mosley v. Vera Bridges, April 5. Married January 28, 2021.
Eric Baker v. Carolyn Baker, April 4. Married August 26, 2000.
Linda Burrell v. Huey Henry Jr., April 4
Michael Vinson Gaines v. Alexis Kendall-Taylor, April 4. Married January 17, 2020.
Ahmed Abdrabbo v. Brittany Deeann Gay, April 1. Married October 15, 2021
Phyllis Aubrey Collins v. Bobby Wayne Collins. April 1. Married June 17, 2016.