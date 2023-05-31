Well completions, recompletions and workovers have been reported to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Arkansas Production Services of Smackover has completed two wells in the Smackover Field of Union County.
The Williams No. 5 is 1,619 feet FNL and 883 feet FEL in Section 3-16S-15W. The well was drilled to 2,803 feet in the Graves Zone with perforations between 2,465 and 2,475 feet. Work was finished December 22, 2022. No production was reported.
The Alphin “E” No. 24 is located 2,986 feet FNL and 1,302 feet FEL in Section 3-16S-15W. Total depth was to 2,811 feet in the Blossom Zone, with perforations between 2,533 to 2,534 feet. Daily production is 5 barrels. Work was finished March 3.
Arkansas Production Services has recompleted the Hildebrand No. 16 in Section 28-15S-16W in the Smackover Field of Ouachita County. Total depth was to 2,588 feet in the Graves Zone, with perforations between 2,518 t0 2,538 vote. No production was reported. Work was finished January 15.
Lanxess Corporation of El Dorado has finished the workover of Saltwater Disposal Well No. 16 in Section 1-18S-16W in the El Dorado South Field of Union County. Work was finished May 18.