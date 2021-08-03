Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
SATURDAY, JULY 31
Anthony Easter, 49, Magnolia, Public Intoxication and Refusal to Submit to Arrest.
Lynos Williams, 50, Magnolia, Failure to Appear.
Willie Williams, 57, Magnolia, Public Intoxication.
CLICK HERE to read more Public Records News on our website. Tell your friends and family that thanks to our advertisers, they can read news for free on our website.
Email us at news@magnoliareporter.com
CLICK HERE to find us on Facebook.
CLICK HERE to follow us on Twitter @Magnolia_Report