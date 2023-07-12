Well recompletions and workovers have been reported to the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission.
Recompletions
Mission Creek Operating of Magnolia reported two recompletions. The largest was the Brewer-Warnock No. 6 in Section 15-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. It was drilled to 6,845 feet in the Travis Peak Zone, with perforations between 6,120 and 6,126 feet. Daily production is 117.7 barrels and 41.1 mcf. Work was finished June 21.
The Franks-Norwood No. 7 is in Section 16-18S-21W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field. The well was drilled to 6,655 feet in the Travis Peak, with perforations between 6,068 and 6,076 feet. Daily production is 3.3 barrels and 1 mcf. Work was finished June 16.
Workovers
Breitburn Operating of Houston has completed the workover of the Byron Scott No. 1, Section 9-18S-22W in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. Total depth was to 3,339 feet in the Nacatoch Zone, with perforations between 1,860 and 1,930 feet, and 1,970 and 2,050 feet. No production was reported. Work was finished June 22.
Mission Creek Operating Co. of Magnolia finished the workovers of three wells.
The MPSU No. 9 is in Section 32-17S-23W in the McKamie Patton Field of Lafayette County. Total depth was 9,160 feet in the Smackover Zone with perforations between 9,094 and 9,140 feet. Daily production is 68 mcf. Work was completed May 25.
Mission Creek had two workovers in the Dorcheat Macedonia Field of Columbia County. The Willis “C” No. 6 is in Section 17-18S-21W. It was drilled to 8,780 feet in the Cotton Valley Zone with perforations between 6,860 and 8,724 feet. Daily production is 5 barrels and 6 mcf. Work was finished June 5.
The Phillips-Caldwell No. 8 is in Section 18-18S-21W and was drilled to 8,745 feet. Perforations in the Cotton Valley were between 6,692 and 8,684 feet. Daily production is 3.3 barrels and 21 mcf. Work was finished June 23.