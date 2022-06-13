A year after a fight at South Side Park in Magnolia led to three people being shot, Zakari J. Williamson received 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for the crime.
Williamson, 19, received his sentence during the 13th District Court proceedings held by Judge David Talley Jr. on June 2.
In addition to his prison sentence, Williamson received 16 years total of suspended imposition of sentencing. This means that should he commit other crimes or crimes during this time, the judge may order any sentence within the full range of punishment for the crime convicted.
He was charged by the state deputy prosecutor of battery in the first degree and fleeing in a vehicle causing danger. He was represented by attorney Lott Rolfe whose practice is from North Little Rock.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on June 2, 2021, at approximately 4:20 p.m., Central Dispatch advised Magnolia Police of a fight in progress at South Side Park on Calhoun Street in Magnolia. About three minutes later, dispatchers advised of reported gunfire at the park.
One of the first officers on the scene was Magnolia Police Sgt. Liz Colvin.
Colvin saw many vehicles leaving the park and observed a black Ford Mustang with white stripes parked in the middle of the road in front of the park gates. The driver's side door was open and a young man was hanging out the door.
Although Colvin attempted to stop the vehicle, the driver took off with his door still open, the affidavit said.
Colvin observed the vehicle round the corner traveling north on Calhoun in the direction of Kennedy Street at a high rate of speed.
The officer saw the Mustang pass a vehicle traveling the same direction on a double yellow striped roadway, which is the no passing lane, and travel into oncoming traffic when it struck another vehicle in that lane.
Colvin saw the driver, later identified as Williamson, exit the vehicle and walk in the yard of 1005 South Calhoun and fall in the grass screaming. A crowd began to gather around Williamson, and Colvin asked for assistance to help with the crowd control, according to the affidavit.
An ambulance was requested for Williamson, and he was transported to Magnolia Regional Medical Center.
While waiting on the ambulance, Colvin attempted to calm Williamson, but he became combative and irate yelling toward a white truck parked on Kennedy Street.
Colvin asked Williamson who was in the white truck, but he would not say and said they were shooting at him and his brother, whom he would not identify.
Colvin and another officer finally calmed Williamson down and asked him to sit. Colvin went to the vehicle which had a smashed-up hood from the accident, a bullet hole in the hood of the car, another in the driver's door near the window area and another in the driver's door lower to the floor. Colvin observed the bullet that was higher in the door did not exit through the door, the one lower to the floor traveled through the door into the car's interior and into carpet under the stereo area.
Colvin asked Williamson what happened and why he ran. The affidavit reads that Williamson said he knew Colvin pulled up behind him and he was speeding off to look for his brother.
Colvin found a debit card in the car and Wiliamson said the car belonged to his brother. The card had the nickname “Nuski” on it as well as Kenterrius Cooper.
Colvin completed a vehicle inventory sheet and observed a silver gun magazine under the passenger seat in the vehicle. The vehicle was transported from the scene by Smith and Sons Wrecker Service to the Magnolia Police Department.
While Colvin was on the scene with Williamson, Magnolia Police Lt. Josh Miller and Magnolia Police Officer Jamie Whitaker secured South Side Park.
They were both able to find shell casings in the park and in a parking lot of Henderson Mortuary on the north side of Calhoun Road.
Miller had officers block Calhoun Road to preserve evidence. Thirty-six shell casings were found on scene along with a red cell phone.
A gold chain with the letter “D” was located inside South Side Park. A camouflage Croc shoe was located on Calhoun Road just west of the park, the affidavit reads.
While making and collecting evidence, Whitaker observed two bullet holes in the residence of 609 Calhoun Road.
At approximately 5:12 p.m., Magnolia Police Chief Todd Dew was contacted by a cooperative witness who was near South Side Park when the incident occurred.
The witness reported hearing many shots fired from the park area and seeing a thin young man standing by a black Mustang which had white writing along the lower sides of the car. The car was parked in the driveway off the park’s entrance. The witness reported the male was firing a handgun from the front of the car near the passenger’s side, and he fired six to eight shots. He then went to the driver’s side, got into the driver’s seat, and drove away, according to the affidavit.
The witness said the driver was firing the gun and shooting toward Henderson Funeral Home.
Dew was told about a second witness and that witness reported hearing a gunshot while at the Blackmon Barber and Beauty Shop. This witness reported seeing a man in a white T-shirt get out of a black Mustang that was parked at the park entrance.
The male ran to a white car, and then got into the driver's side rear seat. The car then drove away. The second witness reported a lot of shots were fired during this incident.
The Mustang that the second witness saw was the same vehicle that Williamson was driving when he fled the scene. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Smith and Sons and transported to the Magnolia Police Department.
Miller arrived at the police department and secured the vehicle with evidence tape over the doors, the trunk, and the top of the Mustang.
While Lt. Miller was on scene at South Side Park, Magnolia Police Detective Bill Schaefer went to the hospital’s Emergency Room where he learned that three victims had been shot and grazed. The ages of the victims were 10, and two aged 19. Schaefer spoke with the victims at the hospital. After Williamson was released from the hospital, he was transported to Magnolia Police Department. Williamson was advised of his rights, and he signed a right's form and stated that he understood.
Williamson was asked about what happened and he said when he got off work, he and another guy went to the park to meet Kenterrius Cooper. Williamson stated that while at the park a group of guys came and jumped them.
Williamson stated that after the fight four people went back to a white pickup truck. Williamson stated that two came out with guns. Williamson stated they started shooting at Cooper. Williamson also stated that he got a gun from an unknown person and started shooting
back. Williamson told police that he then got into the driver seat of the vehicle and attempted to leave. He said he did see the officer when he left. Williamson stated that he was only trying to look for his brother when he left.
Williamson’s charge of battery in the 1st degree is a Class B felony.
According to the law, the sentence shall not be less than five year nor more than 20.
Fleeing by a vehicle is a Class D felony and the sentence cannot extend past six years.