Columbia County real estate transactions recorded September 6 - 13 having a value of $100,000 or greater.
Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes five residential sales and one land sale.
Leading this two-week cycle of real estate transactions is a land sale totaling $845,000. This transaction involved approximately 200 acres, all located in the vicinity off Columbia 11 East in Magnolia. Robert E. Mosley Jr. sold the property to OmniBeast Investments, LLC, on September 7. No mortgage information was available on this sale. No prior sales history was available on these properties.
A 1,344 SF house and 2.000 acres on Columbia 48 East in Emerson sold August 31 for $165,000. Joel Lynn Dodson and Laurie Dodson and Keith Laine Dodson and Susan Dodson sold the home to Lynndon Rushing. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Bennie F. Dodson conveyed this property to Joel Lynn Dodson and Keith Laine Dodson February 17, 2011, by warranty deed.
A 1,856 SF house on Sassafras Street in Magnolia sold August 29 for $105,000. Julie Ann Hammons sold a 1/2 interest in the property to Jeff Smart. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Julie A. Hammons and Jeff Smart acquired this property August 29, 2023, from the Billie Jean Smart Trust by trustee's deed.
The sale of a 2,750 SF house on Lawton Circle in Magnolia brought $358,000 on September 7. Janet Ann Welsh sold the home to Robbye Taylor, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $158,000 from Peoples Bank. Janet Welsh purchased this house December 18, 2017, for $300,000 from Dana C. Leighton and Rebecca Martindale Leighton by warranty deed.
A 2,407 SF house on Regal Row in Magnolia changed hands September 8 for $355,000. Malory Watson sold the home to Cindy Martin Real Estate, Inc., This sale is financed by a mortgage of $355,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Malory Watson received this property August 31, 2020, for $10 from Matthew Watson by quitclaim deed.
The sale of a 1,728 SF house and approximately 27.58 acres on Columbia 7 in Emerson rang up at $265,000 on September 12. Jordan Baker and Amanda Baker sold the property to Alan Watson and Melinda Ann Watson, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $215,710 from Cadence Bank of Tupelo, Mississippi. Mr. and Mrs. Baker purchased this property October 15, 2019, for $390,000 from Danny E. and Rebecca J. Fitzpatrick by warranty deed.