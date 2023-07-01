Rico Rose, 33, who is accused of murder, and who led the jail escape in Columbia County on January 30, recently received seven years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections for his SIS being revoked.
He also faces charges of battering a jailer, and theft of property, as part of the escape, in addition to the murder count for which he was already jailed.
SIS, which stands for Suspension Imposition of Sentence, is sometimes given to those charged to give them a chance to follow the law, but if they do not, they may be charged at the judges’ discretion.
Circuit Judge David Talley Jr. handed down the revoked SIS sentence on June 22. Talley asked Rose, dressed in a prison issue white jump suit, if he had hired an attorney to represent him in this case and in the other cases regarding the escape charges and the battery charges and he said he had not. Talley told him he would be representing himself if did not have an attorney at his next court appearance. Rose appeared not be that concerned with this matter and sat as comfortably as he possibly could in a courtroom chair, wrists and ankles bound with shackles. Rose is a habitual offender.
During the hearing on last Thursday, Rose agreed to represent himself, but he was not prepared with witnesses to speak on his behalf and had no questions for those called to testify by Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater. Rainwater’s witnesses included Arkansas Community Correction Probation Parole Officer George Barnes, and Adam Pinner, Special Agent for Investigation for the Arkansas State Police.
Pinner described details of Rose’s escape from the jail and said he was one of the four missing.
“He attacked and beat her (female jailer) and went out the west side of the jail and went of the facility,” Pinner said. “He was apprehended on Virginia Street on January 31 around midnight.”
According to a February 6 affidavit, deputies were able to make forced entry into the control room area where jailer Mallory Wyrick was found handcuffed behind her back. She stated that one of the inmates had approached her from behind, hitting her in the head multiple times, and choked her. She also said the inmate handcuffed her behind her back.
Jailer Micah Schamehorn was in Pod 6, handcuffed to the bed. Schamehorn said inmate Rico Rose had come from behind him and placed him in a choke hold.
Rose was then assisted by two other inmates in controlling Schamehorn, according to the affidavit. The inmates then began pulling Schamehorn’s keys from his pockets. At this point, Schamehorn became unconscious.
According to the affidavit, a review of the audio/video recording in the detention facility was completed. Rose could be identified as the inmate who attacked and handcuffed Wyrick. The other video showed the four inmates exiting the detention facility. Rose could be seen getting into a gold Ford
Escape, owned by Patrick Morrison. Three other inmates got into a white Toyota Corolla owned by Mallorie Wyrick.
A head count was conducted in which inmates Rose, Meadow Saulsberry, Dariusz Patterson, and Denickolas Brown were found to be escaped.
Rainwater asked Pinner if Rose told law enforcement what he was doing when he escaped from jail.
“He said he just walked out the door and went everywhere in Magnolia. He stole the vehicle from the jail,” Pinner said.
Barnes testified that when people who make an agreement to receive SIS, they sign a form agreeing to stay away from drugs and alcohol, along with guns. Despite signing this agreement, Rose tested positive for alcohol, controlled substances, and later found to be in possession of a firearm.
In addition, Rose was not keeping up with his court costs and fees, which is an additional agreement of receiving SIS.
With these testimonies, Talley found the state had met its burden to find Rose should have his SIS revoked.
Rose is charged with the November 12, 2022 shooting death of Demontray C. Hall. Hall was shot at least 10 times and begged for his life, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Magnolia Police Investigator Lt. Josh Miller.
Rose was arrested a month later on December 12.