Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, November 29
Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear
Wednesday, November 30
Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting, obstruction of government operation, criminal trespass
Friday, December 2
Christopher Adamson, 35, Taylor, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of marijuana, fraud/drug paraphernalia, possession an instrument of crime
Timothy Hart, 40, Magnolia, arrest for another agency
Kokeisha Armstrong, 25, Magnolia, battery 2nd, forgery 2nd, criminal impersonation 2nd, resisting arrest
Saturday, December 3
Deandre Davis, 28, Magnolia, criminal mischief 1st
Monday, December 5
Danny Vance, 61, Kansas City, KS, failure to appear
Pamela French, 50, Haynesville, LA, shoplifting
Wednesday, December 7
Anthony Massey, 29, Magnolia, probation violation
Quentavius Bell, 23, Magnolia, failure to appear
Thursday, December 8
Joseph Scabber, 25, Magnolia, public intoxication, refusal to submit to arrest, endangering the welfare of a minor 2nd, drinking in public, littering
