Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Tuesday, November 29

Kenijajuan Witcher, 28, Waldo, failure to appear

Wednesday, November 30

Steven Hoch, 32, Magnolia, shoplifting, obstruction of government operation, criminal trespass

Friday, December 2

Christopher Adamson, 35, Taylor, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of marijuana, fraud/drug paraphernalia, possession an instrument of crime

Timothy Hart, 40, Magnolia, arrest for another agency

Kokeisha Armstrong, 25, Magnolia, battery 2nd, forgery 2nd, criminal impersonation 2nd, resisting arrest

Saturday, December 3

Deandre Davis, 28, Magnolia, criminal mischief 1st

Monday, December 5

Danny Vance, 61, Kansas City, KS, failure to appear

Pamela French, 50, Haynesville, LA, shoplifting

Wednesday, December 7

Anthony Massey, 29, Magnolia, probation violation

Quentavius Bell, 23, Magnolia, failure to appear

Thursday, December 8

Joseph Scabber, 25, Magnolia, public intoxication, refusal to submit to arrest, endangering the welfare of a minor 2nd, drinking in public, littering

