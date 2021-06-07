Two drilling permits have been issued by the Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission, both to Quanico Oil & Gas of El Dorado for work in the Champagnolle Field of Union County.
Proceed Well Service is the contractor for Quanico’s re-entry of the Moody G-1, 1,600 feet FNL and 2,360 feet FWL in Section 17-17S-14W. Permit depth is to 2,800 feet in the Nacatoch Zone. Work started May 21.
Sewell Drilling LLC is the contractor for Quanico’s White No. 1, 1,015 feel FSL and 2,256 feet FWL in Section 16-17S-14W. Permit depth is to 6,050 feet in the Smackover Limestone. Work will start June 9.