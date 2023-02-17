Columbia County real estate transactions recorded January 30 - February 13 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes four residential sales.
A 1,600 SF house and 4.63 acres on Columbia 27 South in Waldo sold for $140,000 on January 30. Melissa Strickland (as attorney in fact for Lain Strickland) sold the property to Karlee Strickland. Karlee Strickland financed this purchase with a mortgage of $135,800 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Lain Strickland purchased this property November 16, 2018, for $140,000 from Randy Crump etal by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,590 SF house on Karen Circle in Magnolia rang up at $167,000 on January 31. Wagner Property Management, LLC, sold the home to Triston D. Brooks and Bryce M. Brooks, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $158,650 from Primelending of Dallas, Texas. Wagner Property Management, LLC, bought this property February 28, 2017, for $100,000 from the Mildred Rainer Revocable Trust by trustee's deed.
A 1,216 SF mobile home and 5.99 acres on Columbia 33 South in Waldo changed hands February 8. Jerry Lee Smith Jr. and Megan Smith sold the property to Weldon Cole Jr., who backed this sale with a mortgage of $98,890 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Smith purchased this property January 23, 2007, for $19,000 from Jerrell and Janice Johnson by warranty deed.
A 1,804 SF house on Azalea Street in Magnolia sold February 13 for $225,000. Sherry Whittington (successor executrix of the estate of Joe C. Fanning) sold the home to Marilyn Janene Fogle. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Joe C. Fanning and Mary C. Fanning purchased this house April 8, 2000, for $132,500 from James H. and Dorcas Moore by warranty deed.