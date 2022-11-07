The City of Magnolia issued $857,389 worth of building permits in October, according to City Inspector David Nelson.
The largest was a permit for $315,700 to Queens Coffee LLC for 1120 E. Main, which is located between Burger King and McDonalds. The company is a franchise holder for Scooters Coffee.
Permits issued in October raised the year-to-date value of construction in Magnolia to $8,821,046.79. The city issued $4,276,960 worth of permits during 2021, which was the worst year in local construction since 2015.
Permits issued by the city during November 2021 totaled $586,367.37.
The October permits:
2110 S. Washington, AG Solar, solar panels, $83,189, October 3.
1705 Gean, Ray and Christine Durham, remodel, $30,000, October 3.
1120 E. Main, Queens Coffee LLC, new construction, $315,700, October 10.
52 Chinquepin, Jerry Lee Smith, covered patio, $8,000, October 10.
208 Spring, Alive Barrow, mobile home, $120,000, October 12.
124 N. Court Sq., Burt Adams, remodel, $80,000, October 18.
1506 N. Vine, At Your Service, sign, $42,000, October 18.
2323 Carson Circle, Clayton McWilliams, portage storage building, $4,000, October 26.
1300 E. Columbia, WDR Builders, new construction, $169,500, October 26.
218 Cordelia, Lawrance Hildreth, addition, $5,000, October 27.