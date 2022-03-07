Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Tuesday, March 1
Lee Adari, 58, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, fictitious or improper tags, failure to pay registration fee, no proof of liability insurance, driving on suspended license, improper lights, violation of interlock device and failure to appear.
Kesha Frazier, 38, Magnolia, residential burglary, battery 3rd degree, and theft of services.
Kenneth Henry, 22, Smackover was arrested for driving while intoxicated, criminal mischief 2nd and no seat belt.
Wednesday, March 2
Ronald Young, 36, McNeil, failure to appear.
Thursday, March 3
Taveon McDaniel, 25, Magnolia, domestic battery 3rd degree and failure to appear.
Tyrekee Mitchell, 22, Magnolia, battery 2nd degree.