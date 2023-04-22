The following people have recently been booked into the custody of the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Not listed are people serving brief commitments or state inmates held in the jail for local court appearances. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual. CLICK HERE to see the complete roster of all people held in custody.
Nilan Kayoshan McNeill, 42, booked 4:08 p.m. Friday by Waldo Police Department, failure to appear, bond $25,000.
Charles Conway Sneed, 45, booked 5:39 p.m. Thursday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, sentenced.
Donald Paul Thomas, 66, booked 4:16 p.m. Thursday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, sentenced.
Kenijajuan K. Witcher, 29, booked 3:17 p.m. Thursday by Dallas, TX, Police Department, commercial burglary, theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear.
Mario Andra Towns, 49, booked 12:31 p.m. Thursday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, sentenced.
Recent releases from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility.
Samuel Meyers, 26, released 12:15 p.m. Friday, booked Tuesday by Magnolia Police Department, failure to appear, hold for another agency, bond $2,444.
George W. Solomon, 42, released 6:15 p.m. Thursday, booked February 28 by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation, failure to appear, bond $10,000.
Denver Bret Elmore, 45, released 5:09 p.m. Thursday, booked January 26 by Magnolia Police Department, non-support, bond $2,500.
Gemauria Burton, 22, released 3:30 p.m. Thursday, booked September 21 by Magnolia Police Department, terroristic act, endangering the welfare of a minor, revocation of bond.
Lorra Renee Givens, 39, released 3:16 p.m. Thursday, booked 2:55 p.m. Thursday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, failure to appear, bond $415.
Holly Renee Smith, 35, released 3 p.m. Thursday, booked 2:53 p.m. Thursday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, violation of probation, bond $25,000.
Juan Enrique Ramos, 37, released 9:27 a.m. Thursday, booked 1:11 a.m. Thursday by Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, disorderly conduct, bond $220.
A total of 94 prisoners are being held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility on Rawhide Road in Magnolia, no change since our last report.