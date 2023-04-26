Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Thursday, April 20
Darrell Bell Jr., 19, Memphis, TN, possession of machine gun
Pierre Bell Jr., 21, Haslet, TX, possession of machine gun
Ronnie Butler Jr., 20, Memphis, TN, possession of machine gun
Friday, April 21
Travis Tatom, 35, Stamps, public intoxication
Abdullah ALjohani, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear
Julie Pate, 40, Waldo, shoplifting
Saturday, April 22
Ray Davis, 49, Waldo, fleeing by vehicle, careless and prohibited driving, drove left of center, ran red light, littering, improper turn signal, ran stop sign
Monday, April 24
Kenijajuan Witcher, 29, Waldo, failure to appear
Tuesday, April 25
Christian Martin, 20, Magnolia, aggravated assault, theft of property