Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.

Thursday, April 20

Darrell Bell Jr., 19, Memphis, TN, possession of machine gun

Pierre Bell Jr., 21, Haslet, TX, possession of machine gun

Ronnie Butler Jr., 20, Memphis, TN, possession of machine gun

Friday, April 21

Travis Tatom, 35, Stamps, public intoxication

Abdullah ALjohani, 25, Magnolia, failure to appear

Julie Pate, 40, Waldo, shoplifting

Saturday, April 22

Ray Davis, 49, Waldo, fleeing by vehicle, careless and prohibited driving, drove left of center, ran red light, littering, improper turn signal, ran stop sign

Monday, April 24

Kenijajuan Witcher, 29, Waldo, failure to appear

Tuesday, April 25

Christian Martin, 20, Magnolia, aggravated assault, theft of property

