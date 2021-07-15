Marriage licenses issued in Columbia County in July 2021. The date is the day the license was issued. Most recent licenses are listed first.
Kendricks Kaylon Young, 39, of Waldo and Brandi Monai Lewis, 34, of Magnolia, July 9.
Justin Brent Stokes, 19, of Crossett and Kelsey Arlene Moore, 18, of Calhoun, LA, July 9.
Kenijajuan Keon Witcher, 27, of Waldo and Crystal Danielle Nunley, 28, of McNeil, July 7.
Marcos Antonio Torres, 29, of Magnolia and Sydnee Michelle McBride, 27, of Magnolia, July 7.
Jason Alan Hodge, 40, of Chidester and Emily Bernice Hinds, 36, of Magnolia, July 6.
Brian Jason Edington, 39, of Buckner and Denelle Renee Metcalf, 44, of Buckner, July 2.
Austin Michael Mesick, 22, of Magnolia and Courtney Danielle Hunter, 22, of Magnolia, July 2.
Rocky Monroe Stephens III, 25, of Monroe, LA and Madison Taylor Lowery, 23, of Monroe, LA, July 2.