The Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has recently released news of several Columbia County actions. This agency is a division of the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration.
According to postings on the ABC website, a new permit in the temporary beer category was granted effective June 9 to Lesley Thompson on behalf of Compassion’s Foundation for its Pedals for Compassion event.
Peter Barnett applied for a change of manager permit on behalf of Family Dollar Store No. 21192, 421 E. Main St. in Magnolia. This was in the categories of retail beer off premises, small farm winery-retail, and grocery store wine.
On May 24, Eugene Ford of Lena's Liquor at 16 Columbia 150 in Waldo was placed on inactive status. That same day, a replacement permit was issued in the categories of retail beef off premises and retail liquor.