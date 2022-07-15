Arrests

Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.

Monday, July 11

Madeleine Ortiz, 29, Magnolia, disorderly conduct and failure to Appear.

Tommy Yates, 42, Magnolia, theft of property less than $1,000.

Tuesday, July 12

Gloria Beasley, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear.

Jessie Snider, 44, Magnolia, terroristic threatening and harassing communications

Wednesday, July 13

Keaundra Beal, 31, Magnolia, terroristic threatening.

Thursday, July 14

Kristina Nagel, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear.

