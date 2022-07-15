Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases.
Monday, July 11
Madeleine Ortiz, 29, Magnolia, disorderly conduct and failure to Appear.
Tommy Yates, 42, Magnolia, theft of property less than $1,000.
Tuesday, July 12
Gloria Beasley, 35, Magnolia, failure to appear.
Jessie Snider, 44, Magnolia, terroristic threatening and harassing communications
Wednesday, July 13
Keaundra Beal, 31, Magnolia, terroristic threatening.
Thursday, July 14
Kristina Nagel, 36, Magnolia, failure to appear.