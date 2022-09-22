Madison Myers, who was accused of striking two toddlers at a Magnolia daycare on March 9, has pleaded guilty and may be sentenced to a three-year prison term in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and six years’ suspended imposition of sentencing.
A plea bargain was struck between Myers’ attorney, Wesley Rhodes of Little Rock, and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Phillips.
Myers must appear in court at 1:30 p.m. on October 20 to face Circuit District Judge David Talley Jr. as he considers the sentence.
Myers was originally charged with eight counts of second-degree battery, but the plea bargain reduced those counts to two counts of second-degree battery.
“She has plead guilty so that is pretty much a done deal, but what is still in the air is the judge has not sentenced her,” Rhodes said. “In October, the judge will determine if that should be her sentence. The judge can reject that if he wants a higher or lower sentence so that is up in the air certainly.”
When pleading guilty, Myers, wearing a black blazer over a white T-shirt and pearls, replied quickly to Talley as he asked the standard questions each defendant must answer when she agrees to admit guilt.
Myers attended court with her fiancé and other family and friends. As soon as she finished her hearing last Thursday, she and her family followed Rhodes outside the courtroom and left immediately.
Rhodes said he did not know if his client would make a statement on October 20 but had others who did want to speak on her behalf.
“She wants to communicate how sorry she is and how much she apologizes for that day,” Rhodes said.
Jason and Krista Hamlin are the parents of the toddler who was struck by Myers seven times. Hamlin's son is now 3 but was 2 at the time of the offenses. Kristin Hamlin said reading about the charges in the affidavit, versus seeing the videos of Myers hurting her child, were worlds apart. The images have been shocking for everyone who has seen them, she said.
“I was speechless, I was just numb. I felt like I had let him down,” the toddler’s mother said standing outside the courtroom.
Sandy Sumner, owner of the Growing Tree Learning Center located at 800 East North Street in Magnolia where the incident occurred, said all childcare employees must pass a criminal background check. Myers had no record whatsoever.
Hamlin said she and her husband have been trying to keep a low profile regarding the situation as they did not hope for Myers’ life to be ruined because of what she did. Hamlin said she and her husband have enough grace to be able to forgive Myers, but struggle about knowing what number of years an appropriate punishment would be.
The Hamlin’s met with Myers to figure out why their son was targeted, as he was struck by her seven times. Hamlin said the other toddler was only stuck once because was punishing her son and the other child was hurt in the fray.
The parents had hoped to learn more about what had gone on, but the meeting did not produce the kind of answers they sought.
“She just said she had a bad day,” Hamlin said. “My thing was if I could see if she got frustrated once maybe, twice, but eight times, you would think someone would realize, ‘Hey I need to take a break, you know this is not OK.’ That was kind of my breaking point.”
It took six months to get Hamlin’s son back on track after the incident in terms of his behavior and him fearing others, she said. He would also yell “shut up” at home – the same words Myers had yelled at him at the daycare. Hamlin said this is not language they allow their children to use.
“The biggest thing my son said over and over was shut up, there is nothing wrong with you,” she said. “He would also cry at length and hold his head.”
Hamlin played for a reporter five videos on her phone which showed various abuse from Myers. In one video, the toddler is simply walking past the table where Myers is sitting with other children when she reaches back to hit him.
In another video, Myers is seen dragging Hamlin’s son from a play pen across the room by his hair.
An additional video shows Myers shoving the toddler, causing him to hit his head on the edge of a shelf for children’s belongings.
As Hamlin’s child cries in the videos after being pushed, Myers can be heard yelling to him, “Nothing’s wrong with you,” and yelling at all the children, “Ain’t nobody going to tell me no.”
Hamlin said she would be preparing a statement to read in court on October 20.
Sumner said she took immediate action once she became aware of the abuse on March 9.
“I was going to do the right thing regardless, and if meant closing the daycare, we would do what we had to,” she said.
Sumner said when she walked into Myers room, Myers began crying and moved to a window yelling how she “hated the place,” and “wanted to quit.” She told Sumner she was having a bad day, was sick and wished she would not come to work that day.
“God, I wish she would have stayed home,” Sumner said.
Sumner said she immediately called the Child Abuse Hotline. The Arkansas Department of Human Services was quickly on the case. Myers was arrested by the Magnolia Police Department soon after the incident.
The case is still open because the judge has not signed off on the deal. For that reason, Phillips said he could not say much about it, including being unable to explain why the parents of another child did not want to press charges against Myers.
Rhodes said whatever the final sentence against Myers may be, his client will have a felony conviction that will impact her in many ways.
“She will have a felony, but she is not bitter about the family and I’m not either,” Rhodes said. “I’m also a parent and I understand the feelings they are probably going through. She will have a felony conviction and it will affect her for the rest of her life. It will affect employment. There are certain employers who will work with you and there are quite a few who will not.”
Each count of battery in the second degree is a Class D felony. A person commits battery in the second degree if he or she intentionally or knowingly, without legal justification, causes physical injury to one he knows to be an individual 60 years or older or 12 years or younger.
Each case of battery in the second degree in Arkansas shall not exceed six years in the ADC and the fine shall not exceed $10,000.