Columbia County real estate transactions recorded December 13-27 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one land sale and 10 residential sales.
A 1,348 SF house on Carson Circle in Magnolia sold December 13 for $130,000. Brandi Young (f/k/a Brandi Lewis) and Kendricks Young sold the home to Adrian Adams, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $125,450 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Brandi Lewis purchased this house May 13, 2016, for $89,000 from Kristen Reeves by warranty deed.
A 2,472 SF house and 9.44 acres on Columbia 53 in Waldo sold December 13 for $405,000. Janet Lynn Rowe (as trustee of the Chuck and Janet Rowe Living Trust) sold the property to Henry L. Ward and Cody Ward. Mr. and Mrs. Ward financed this purchase with a mortgage of $405,000 from Mortgage Research Center, LLC, d/b/a Veterans United Home Loans of Columbia, Missouri. William C. and Janet L. Rowe purchased this house and land September 5, 2003, for $262,000 from J.L. Dunn and Angela R. Dunn. The property was conveyed April 4, 2022, from William Charlton and Janet Lynn Rowe to the Chuck and Janet Rowe Living Trust by warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,363 SF house on Broadmoor in Magnolia brought $375,000 on December 13. Jo Ann Whitehead sold the house to Christopher Michael Davis and Carrie Davis, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $388,500 from Geneva Financial, LLC, of Chandler, Arizona. Selwyn Whitehead and Jo Ann Whitehead purchased the house June 4, 1998, from Hollis L. and Cecile C. Eads by warranty deed.
A 2,747 SF house on Partee Drive in Magnolia was sold December 15 for $232,000. Haley Strickland sold the property to Brandy M. Young and Kendricks Young. The Youngs, along with Laverne Shaw, financed the sale with a mortgage of $224,257 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Ms. Strickland bought this house March 12, 2021 for $200,000 from Alan D. Wright and Doris N. Wright by warranty deed.
The sale of a 3,315 SF house on North Jackson Street in Magnolia netted $327,500 on December 15. Shirley C. Gilliam and Christopher R. Gilliam sold the home to Cecely Bynum. Ms. Bynum financed this purchase with a mortgage of $299,908 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Gilliam purchased this house August 11, 2021, for $165,000 from Russell E. Cobura and Bailey E. Teston by warranty deed.
A 3,725 SF house and 8 acres on E. Columbia 14 in Emerson was sold for $115,000 on December 16. Danny Shaffer sold the property to Michael Barnes and Dawn Barnes. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. Shaffer purchased this property February 12, 2021 for $92,000 from Mary Elizabeth Ware et al.
A 3,213 SF house on Briarwood in Magnolia sold December 14 for $400,000. Larry Huntsburger and Dana Lawson sold the home to Dorothy Michelle Johnson. Ms. Johnson financed this sale with a mortgage of $300,000 from Cadence Bank. Mr. Huntsburger bought this house March 19, 2018 for $325,000 from Dwight P. and Angela F. Lester by warranty deed.
A 1,656 SF house on Sassafras in Magnolia sold December 20 for $210,000. Donavan Michael Jarvis and Lauren Jarvis sold the house to Zac Joslin and Summer Joslin. The Joslins financed this purchase with a mortgage of $195,284 from Farmers Bank and Trust. Mr. and Mrs. Jarvis purchased this house July 16, 2019 for $182,000 from Justin Wylie and Kasey Richardson by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,948 SF house and 10 acres Columbia 43 in Magnolia rang up at $245,000 on December 20. George Alan Phillips sold the house to Donavan Michael Jarvis and Lauren Jarvis, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $200,500 from Bodcaw Bank of Stamps. Mr. Phillips acquired this property June 15, 2001, from Circuit Clerk Janice Linkous as Commissioner.
A 2,517 SF house on Foster Drive in Magnolia sold December 16 for $273,000. Christopher Hollenberg sold the home to Kenneth Ray Henderson and Jiashia Sequania Henderson. Mr. and Mrs. Henderson financed the sale with a mortgage of $273,000 from Everett Financial, Inc., d/b/a Supreme Lending of Dallas, Texas. Mr. Hollenberg purchased this house January 16, 2020, for $227,000 from the Joe Evrette Winstead Estate by fiduciary deed.
A land sale on December 27 netted $240,000. Teresa Lynn Rhoads McKinney (trustee of the Rhoads Family Irrevocable Trust) sold 59.93 acres off Hwy. 344 to Richard G. Murphy and Pamela L. Murphy (co-trustees of the Richard and Pamela Murphy Trust). No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed to the Rhoads Family Irrevocable Trust July 1, 2011 by Peggy Rhoads by warranty deed.