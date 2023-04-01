Columbia County real estate transactions recorded March 9-28 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State.
This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
Two commercial sales highlighted this two-week cycle of real estate transactions in Columbia County. The sale of the 1645 E. Main St. location of Flash Market, LLC, in
Magnolia brought $3,457,852.55 on February 23. The second Flash Market sale of the 407 W. Main St. location in Magnolia brought $2,482,754.79 on February 23.
Both these locations were sold to Bengal Portfolio Owner, LLC, (a Delaware limited liability corporation). No mortgage information was available on either sale.
The 1645 E. Main St. location was purchased May 20, 2022, by Flash Market, LLC, from Dixie Mart for $685,000 by special warranty deed. The 407 W. Main St. location was purchased June 1, 2022, for $600,000 by Flash Market, LLC, from Dixie Mart by warranty deed.
A land sale on March 13 rang up at $950,000. Hunter Tree Farm Limited Partnership sold 472 acres of timberland in Columbia County to Silvicraft, Inc., of Monticello.
This sale also included a tract in Ouachita County.
Silvicraft, Inc., financed this purchase with a mortgage of $950,000 from Commercial Bank and Trust of Monticello.
The sale included tracts in the Hwy. 344 area at Waldo, Columbia Road 493 and 494 at Magnolia, Columbia Road 434 and Hwy. 82 East at Magnolia, and Columbia 79 East at Magnolia. These lands were conveyed April 21, 1999, from Mary Anne Hunter to Hunter Tree Farm Limited Partnership by quitclaim deed.
A 2,450 SF house on Marinda Lane in Magnolia sold March 17 for $340,000. Billy Roy Dancy and Angel S. Dancy sold the home to Freddie Jefferson Savage IV and Amber Savage, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $333,841 from Highland Residential Mortgage, Ltd., of Allen, TX. Mr. and Mrs. Dancy purchased this property August 20, 1997, for $20,000 from Fred and Marinda Longino by warranty deed.
A land sale on March 9 netted $142,626. Mickie Harrell sold a 20-acre tract off Columbia 16 in the Atlanta area to B.H.&M. Oil Company, Inc., Also included in this sale were a 40-acre tract and a 16.67-acre tract. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mickie Harrell acquired the 20-acre tract June 9, 2009, from the Charles F. Jean Living Revocable Trust by trustees' deed. No previous sales information was available on the other two tracts.
A 1,396 SF house on West University Street in Magnolia sold March 20 for $135,000. Trenton Turner and Sara Turner sold the home to Talara Williams, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $128,250 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, MI. Mr. and Mrs. Turner purchased this house June 27, 2022, for $115,000 from Chad Turner Inc. by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,322 SF house on Belair Drive in Magnolia on March 20 brought $150,000. Adam Anderson and Amanda Anderson (formerly Amanda L. Pharr) sold the house to Tanner Nielsen. Mr. Nielsen financed the sale with a mortgage of $117,721 from Peoples Bank. The Andersons bought this house May 19, 2014, for $115,000 from the heirs of Thomas and Barbara Mockbee by warranty deed.
A 1,500 SF house and 1.7555 acres on North Avenue in Taylor changed hands March 21 for $200,000. Wesley Shaffer (a/k/a Wesley Schaffer) and Jennifer Shaffer (a/k/a Jennifer Schaffer) sold the property to Michael Martin and Sandra Martin. The Martins backed this sale with a mortgage of $190,000 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Shaffer acquired this property September 17, 2021, from Greg and Cheryl Sanders by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,300 SF house on Cypress Street in Magnolia rang up at $112,000 on March 22. Otter Creek Farms, LLC, sold the house to Shelbye Yarbrough, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $106,400 from Rocket Mortgage, LLC, of Detroit. Otter Creek Farms, LLC, purchased the house November 16, 2020, for $45,000 from the Cheatham Family Revocable Trust by warranty deed.
A 5,147 SF house on Tanglewood in Magnolia was sold March 21 for $475,000. Bradley E. Smith (trustee of the Bradley Emmett Smith Revocable Trust) sold the home to Brian Kirtley and Jane Kirtley. No mortgage information was available on this sale. The Smith Trust purchased this property November 15, 2015, from Bryan and Krystal Goodwin by warranty deed.
The sale of a 3,012 SF home on Deer Creek Drive in Magnolia on March 21 brought $475,000. Chad Turner and Anee' Turner sold the property to Kinjal Patel, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $356,250 from Paramount Residential Mortgage Group, Inc., of Corona, CA. Mr. and Mrs. Turner bought this property August 24, 2007, for $32,000 from Deer Creek Properties by corporate warranty deed.
A 5,301 SF home on Chinquepin Drive in Magnolia sold for $640,000 on March 28. Judy B. Elliott (trustee of the Judy B. Elliott Revocable Trust) sold the property to Baqirali A. Emadi and Christine S. Emadi, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $608,000 from Premia Mortgage, LLC, d/b/a Premia Relocation Mortgage, LLC, of Troy, MI. Judy Elliott acquired this property October 17, 2016, from Wyley Elliott by affidavit of heirship.