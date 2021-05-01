As of May 1, there were 33 people listed as Columbia County residents by the Columbia County Sex Offender Registry.
Among the people in the Columbia County registry are:
Level 4 offenders (sexually violent offenders), 4, no change since last report.
Level 3 offenders (high risk), 20, no change since last report.
Level 2 offenders (moderate risk), 9, no change since last report.
Level 1 offenders (low risk), none, no change since last report.
Non-assessed, (offenders not yet given a risk level by Sex Offender Screening and Risk Assessment), none, no change since last report.
It should be noted that these offenders have been lawfully released from state facilities under rules adopted by state authorities. Among these rules is that the released offenders must accurately report their home addresses to law enforcement.
CLICK HERE to see the sex offender registry maintained by the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.