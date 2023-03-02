Jennifer Rogers Crook, 43, of Taylor pleaded guilty to financial identity fraud recently and received a punishment of five years’ probation for spending more than $1,200 on a stranger’s cards.
Crook stood before Columbia County Circuit Court Judge David Talley Jr. on February 16, and Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Rainwater said she would no longer be welcome in the places where she used someone else’s bank card to purchase items such as the Sonic and Cash Magic in Springhill, LA, and the Dollar General Store in Taylor.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Crook had taken a Credit One card and a Capital One card belonging to Jennifer Creer of Texarkana whose maiden name is Jennifer Rogers also. The affidavit says Crook’s mother told officers her daughter obtained the cards originally in the mail.
Detective John Barnett drafted the affidavit after being contacted by Creer. She told him about her card being used to purchase $14.50 worth of items on April 12, 2022, at the Dollar General in Taylor.
However, when the card was first used, it was not Crook using the card, but her mother, Cynthia Rogers, who was seen on video at the Dollar General.
Cynthia Rogers told Barnett she did use the card at the Dollar General, the affidavit reads and said her daughter told her to sign her name and then below her name to sign, “Jennifer Rogers.”
According to the affidavit, on April 20, 2022, Barnett called Capital One Bank and asked what information would be needed by the bank to open a credit card received in the mail. The employee explained the information needed would include a name, address, last four digits of a social security number, date of birth and the CVV number on the back of the card.
Also on April 20, 2022, the affidavit reads, Barnett contacted the Springhill Police Department and found out Crook had made charges of 19 counts totaling $1,200 in Springhill.
Barnett and a Springhill officer went to Cash Magic Casino in Springhill to identify Jennifer Rogers Crook in the video. The video showed her using the victim’s information to fill out a job application.
Once she was arrested by a Springhill officer, and interviewed at length, the affidavit reads she had used Jennifer Creer’s identity to fill out the job application because she could not gain employment on her own.
She admitted she had used both the Credit Card and Capital One Card in Springhill and Taylor.
Financial identity fraud is a Class C felony and can be punishable by three to ten years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.