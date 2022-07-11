Several cases were disposed of and a number of cases were continued Thursday during Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division.
Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. presided. Deputy Prosecutor Ryan Rainwater represented the state.
Chase Williams pleaded guilty to two counts each of possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, and true to charges of probation revocation.
Williams was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with a judicial transfer to Arkansas Community Corrections on the probation revocation charge, along with court costs and fees. He will be on house arrest until he enters the ACC.
Valerie Smusz pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) and forgery second degree. Rainwater said the state would not prosecute charges of criminal impersonation second degree. She received five years’ probation in each case, along with court costs and fees. She is to be released from the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility when the status of a California warrant is resolved.
A bench warrant was initially issued for Chavella Lashia Hampton, charged with two counts forgery second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked, habitual offender, probation revocation, and revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
It was reported to the court that Hampton had left a treatment facility on July 1, but had not been in contact with the probation office. When she arrived in court late, Hampton was taken into custody and placed in the detention center. Her case was continued to July 21.
Wyatt P. Varvil pleaded no contest to criminal mischief first degree. Judge Talley sentenced him to five years’ probation and assessed court costs and fees. As a condition of his probation Varvil will be required to pay $5,000 restitution.
Edward Vincent Sharp was released from the detention facility Thursday and is to be evaluated for the Columbia County Drug Court program. Sharp pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of firearm by certain persons, and habitual offender. Rainwater said the state would not prosecute charges of possession of marijuana (Schedule VI) and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms. Sentencing was set for August 4.
Judge Talley amended Tyreke Trayvone Mitchell's bond to $100,000 and he was released from jail to house arrest. Mitchell is charged with battery second degree, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), commercial burglary and theft of property over $5,000. Rainwater said a wrap-up plea offer had been extended. Mitchell is to return to court August 4.
Alex Brady Green pleaded guilty to two counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, and Rainwater said the state would not prosecute charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of marijuana (Schedule VI). Judge Talley will take Green's plea under advisement. Green was assessed court costs and fees, and will be required to enter and complete the Alternative Sentencing Program. His case is to be reviewed January 5, 2023.
Darrell Keyandre Alexander pleaded guilty to possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine. Judge Talley will take his plea under advisement, and Alexander is to enter and successfully complete ASP. He was assessed court costs and fees. Alexander's case is to be reviewed January 5, 2023.
Misty Renae Burnside pleaded guilty to failure to appear, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V), and obstruction of governmental operations. Rainwater said the state would not prosecute charges of theft by receiving over $1,000. Burnside received five years’ probation and a $500 fine and was assessed court costs and fees.
Ernest C. Wilbourn pleaded guilty to criminal non-support and received 10 years’ probation along with court costs and fees. He was released from jail Thursday. As a condition of his probation, Wilbourn will be required to pay costs and fees and make monthly payments toward the $11,340 child support owed.
Miyate Johnson pleaded guilty to forgery second degree and possession of firearm by certain persons. She received 10 years SIS, with the condition she pay court costs and fees. It was noted that Johnson had previously been sentenced to six years in the ADC on a separate charge.
Keisher D. Willingham pleaded no contest to two counts of terroristic threatening first degree. He received five years’ probation along with court costs and fees. Judge Talley stipulated that if Willingham is not currently receiving therapy or counseling he needs to seek treatment, and if he is enrolled in a program the court should receive regular reports. Willingham was to be released from jail Thursday.
Randy Rogers' case was continued to July 21. He is charged with failure to appear and probation revocation.
Judge Talley made an exception to house arrest for Kakeithrick Evans to allow him to go to work. Evans' case is set for trial October 17. He is charged with attempted murder first degree, residential burglary and aggravated assault.
A trial date of August 18 has been tentatively set for Logan Lawery Edwards. He is charged with sexual assault second degree, aggravated assault, and terroristic threatening first degree.
A tentative trial date of August 29-31 was set for Brody Johnson. He is charged with driving while intoxicated appeal from District Court.
Zachary Sanders' case was continued to August 4. He is charged with aggravated assault on family/household member.
Norwood Thomas Smith's case was continued to August 4. He is charged with fleeing in a vehicle causing danger.
Kedarrian Martin's case was continued to August 4. He is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Kendra Lynnae Colvin's case was continued to August 4. She is charged with theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
Charvo Raycharliski Smith reported to the court that she has not yet retained counsel. Her case was continued to August 4. She is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
The public defender's office was appointed to represent Tucker Sprayberry, and his case was continued to August 4. He is charged with breaking or entering, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft of property under $1,000.
It was reported to the court that Angel Lastar Biddle was not a good candidate for ASP, and the case was continued to August 4. Biddle is charged with battery second degree.
George Ray Critton Jr. is to be evaluated for ASP, and his case was continued to August 4. Critton is charged with terroristic act and criminal mischief first degree.
Dextrick Lapaz French's case was continued to August 4. He is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, two counts possession of controlled substance (Schedule II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; and domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman).
The public defender's office was appointed to represent Brandon Lee Welsh, and his case was continued to August 4. Rainwater said a wrap-up plea offer has been extended, and if the case is not resolved on August 4 a revocation hearing will be set for August 18. Welsh is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, driving on suspended license, and probation revocation.
Kiaundria Keyon Loudermill's case was continued to September 1. Loudermill is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, and possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
April R. Rowe's case was continued to August 4. She is charged with commercial burglary, theft of property over $5,000, residential burglary, and theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500.
A hearing was set for August 18 for Johnny Lamorise Cornelious' case. He is charged with offenses relating to records, maintaining premises, etc., drug free zone; possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, and possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Troy Leondale Oguinn's case was continued to August 4. He is charged with two counts forgery first degree.
A tentative trial date of September 28 or 29 or October 17 or 18 was set for Kimbell Vester Ivy Jr. He is charged with battery first degree and aggravated assault.
It was reported to the court that Devin Ray Ratliff was determined to not be a good candidate for ASP. He is to return to court August 4 and is to be evaluated for Drug Court. Ratliff is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rainwater reported that a plea offer had been extended in Huey Henry Jr.'s case. He is to return to court September 1. Henry is charged with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises refuse entry; and simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms.
Rainwater reported that a plea offer had been extended and was not accepted in Madison K-Lynn Myers' case. She is to return to court September 15. Myers is charged with battery second degree.
The prosecutor reported that co-defendants were still at large in Tyrone Benard Wells Sr.'s case, and it was continued to October 16. Wells faces charges of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a defaced firearm, theft by receiving (firearm), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), possession of controlled substance (Schedule III), and habitual offender.
Jamaal Roy Jefferson's case was continued to August 4. Rainwater reported that a plea offer has been extended. Jefferson is charged with domestic battering second degree.
Brandon Christopher Munden's case was continued to August 4, to allow time to confer with his attorney about a plea offer. Munden is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule IV/V) and possession of controlled substance (marijuana).
Keaton Lee Kirkpatrick's case was continued to August 4. Kirkpatrick faces charges of commercial burglary, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), forgery second degree, engaging in continuing gang or enterprise first degree, and forgery first degree.
Dae'Jah Marie Mitchell's case was continued to August 4. Mitchell is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, offenses relating to records, maintaining premises within 1,000 feet of certified drug free zone; hindering apprehension or prosecution, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver, and possession of defaced firearm.
Yasmin Latavia Jackson is to be assessed for ASP, and she is to return to court August 4. She is charged with tampering with physical evidence (impairs/obstructs prosecution/defense), and manufacture of Schedule VI controlled substance.
Rainwater reported that co-defendants have been rounded up in Jaleen Jackson's case, and he is to return to court August 4. Jackson is charged with two counts aggravated assault, two counts terroristic threatening first degree, criminal impersonation second degree, driving while license cancelled/suspended or revoked; stalking second degree, engaging in a continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree, and forgery first degree.
Demontez Lavontayt Ellison's case was continued to September 1. Rainwater reported there were a number of co-defendants in this case, and the state will have a tentative plea offer in two months. Ellison is charged with aggravated residential burglary, terroristic act, and theft of property over $1,000.
A hearing was scheduled for August 18 for Juan Morales, charged with probation revocation. The public defender's office was appointed to represent him.
Scotdarrious M. Ellis' case was continued to August 4. He is charged with battery first degree, two counts terroristic act, two counts aggravated assault, aggravated residential burglary, and theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.
Daniel Robert McMahen's case was continued to August 4. He faces charges of residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Antwan Lamar Calloway Jr. is to return to court August 4. He is charged with two counts battery second degree, theft by receiving (firearm) under $2,500, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), obstructing governmental operations, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, two counts fleeing (on foot), and careless and prohibited driving.
A revocation hearing was set for August 18 in Aqualious Arthel Sanders' case, and he is to return to court August 4. Sanders is charged with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of firearm by certain persons, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), habitual offender, and revocation of SIS.
Juan Ramos' case was continued to September 1. He is charged with residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property over $5,000, and criminal mischief first degree.
Angel Lynn Hamilton's case was continued to August 4. Rainwater said a plea offer had been extended in this case. Hamilton is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rainwater said a wrap-up plea offer had been extended in Donald J. Taylor's case, and he is to return to court September 1. Taylor is charged with possession of controlled of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and habitual offender.
Arthur L. Hunter's case was continued to August 4. He is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, terroristic threatening first degree, battery second degree, possession of firearm by certain persons, and aggravated assault.
The public defender's office was appointed to represent Brandy Lashon Harden, and she is to return to court August 4. A probation revocation hearing was set for August 18. Harden is charged with domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), aggravated assault on family/household member, habitual offender, and probation revocation.
Bond was revoked and a bench warrant was issued for Raven C. Turner. Turner is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Destiny Danielle Peace's case was continued to August 4. She is charged with engaging in continuing gang organization or enterprise first degree and forgery first degree.
The public defender's office was appointed to represent Dylan Peace, and his case was continued to August 4. Peace is charged with possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and failure to appear.
William D. Tapia's case was continued to August 4. He is charged with sexual assault second degree. Rainwater said the state expects to have a plea offer in the next 30 days.
Matthew Shawn West's case was continued to August 4. He is charged with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process, habitual offender, and failure to appear.
It was reported that a plea offer has been extended in Stephen David Byrd's case, and he is to return to court August 4. Byrd is charged with fleeing and criminal mischief first degree.
Rainwater reported the state had made a plea offer in Marvin James Carter's case. Carter is to return to court August 4. He is charged with residential burglary and domestic battering second degree.
Kymrick Rayshaud Otunba's case was continued to August 4. Rainwater said the state has made a plea offer in this case. Otunba is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Broderick R. Colvin's case was continued to August 4. It was reported a plea offer had been extended from the state. Colvin is charged with domestic battering first degree, terroristic threatening, two counts habitual offender, probation revocation, failure to appear, residential burglary, protection order violation, and terroristic threatening second degree.
It was reported that a plea offer had been made in Anthony Lamont Wright's case, and it was continued to August 4. Wright is charged with commercial burglary, theft of property under $1,000, theft of property over $25,000, and breaking or entering.
The public defender's office was appointed to represent Charles Loftin Boyett on charges of failure to appear. It was reported the public defender's office had previously been appointed to represent Boyett on charges of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. His case was continued to August 4.
Waldron Ralph Sheppard's case was continued to October 6. He is charged with 12 counts rape and 12 counts computer exploitation of a child in the first degree.
Mario Pernell Smith's case was continued to August 4. He is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, fleeing (on foot), possession of marijuana (Schedule VI), and HO.
Ernest Lee Joshua's case was continued to August 4. He is charged with aggravated robbery, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, and impairing operation of a vital public facility.
Datrit Tyone Harris' case was continued to September 1. He is charged with terroristic act, battery first degree, aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm from car second degree, and possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
It was reported that a wrap-up plea offer had been extended in Jake McComb's case, and he is to return to court August 4. McComb is charged with terroristic threatening first degree, resisting arrest, revocation of SIS, and probation revocation.
The public defender's office was appointed to represent Steven Hoch, and he is to return to court August 4. Hoch is charged with theft of property over $1,000.
The public defender's office was appointed to represent Samuel Moore, charged with revocation of SIS. A hearing was set for August 18.
Nakieva Moddies' case was continued to August 4. She is charged with theft of property over $5,000, fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, and fleeing (on foot).
A bench warrant was issued for Angela Renell Crow. She is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, endangering the welfare of a minor second degree, resisting arrest, and habitual offender.
It was reported that Mark Wayne Beasley was determined not to be a good candidate for Drug Court or ASP. His case was continued to August 4. Beasley is charged with possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Daevion Rodreckus Sharp's case was continued to October 6. He is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, and theft of property (firearm) under $2,500.