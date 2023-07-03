Columbia County real estate transactions recorded June 13-26 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales and one land sale.
A land sale on June 13 brought in $122,000. Sandra Crank Taylor (trustee of the Sandra Crank Taylor Exemption Trust) sold 38 acres on Hwy. 160 in Waldo to Daniel Booth Stanford and Angela Gail Stanford. No mortgage information was available on this sale. This property was conveyed June 12, 2023, to Sandra Crank Taylor et al by J.C. Taylor by affidavit of heirship.
A 1,700-square-foot house on East Pope Street in Taylor sold June 14 for $137,000. Kevin Trenton Wells and Margarita LaRosa Rodriguez sold the home to Dylan Thomas Butler, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $134,518 from Homestar Financial Corporation of Gainesville, Georgia. Mr. Wells and Ms. Rodriguez purchased this property July 1, 2019, for $97,000 from Marvin D. Jennings et al by warranty deed.
The sale of 11.430 acres and a 2,206-square-foot house on Columbia 530 in Waldo rang up at $335,000 on June 15. Lance Lester Roan and Sara Elizabeth Roan sold the property to Aaron Autrey and Taylor Autrey, who financed the sale with a mortgage of $354,950 from Rocket Mortgage of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Roan bought this property November 5, 2007, for $33,000 from John T. and Sandra M. Hayes by warranty deed.
A 1,122-square-foot house on Biscayne Street in Magnolia changed hands June 21 for $103,000. David W. Morgan and Bonnie C. Morgan sold the home to Jackie R. Johnson and Delilah Johnson. No mortgage information was available on this sale. The Morgans purchased this house July 3, 2019, for $86,000 from JACC Investments Group, LLC, by corporate warranty deed.
A 1,346-square-foot house on Frances Street in Magnolia sold June 21 for $120,000. Brent Atkinson and Michelle Atkinson sold the home to David Hilliard and Ann Hilliard. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Brent Atkinson bought this house May 26, 2023 for $74,000 from Faith Lutheran Church by corporate warranty deed.
The sale of a 2,109-square-foot house on Dogwood Street in Magnolia netted $200,000 on June 20. Truitt Nathan Key and Keehly Raven Key sold the property to Harry Patterson. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Key purchased this house July 24, 2020, for $178,000 from Landan S. Beams by warranty deed.
A 1,858-square-foot house on Chinquepin Drive in Magnolia sold for $272,500 on June 6. Christopher M. Reynolds and Brandi A. Reynolds sold the home to Mariam Soulmani Bachri, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $130,869 from Rocket Mortgage of Detroit, Michigan. Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds purchased this house December 4, 2019, from Ronald L. and Cammie L. Hambrice for $212,000 by warranty deed.
A 1,136-square-foot house and 1.0 acre on Hwy. 98 in Magnolia changed hands June 22 for $110,000. Ouachita Rental Company, LLC, sold the property to Hunter Blade Goocher. Mr. Goocher backed this sale with a mortgage of $108,007 from First Financial Bank of El Dorado. Ouachita Rental Company purchased this property December 19, 2018, for $69,000 from Maria Pineda and Augustin Guerrero by warranty deed.
A 1,320-square-foot house and 5.00 acres, along with an easement, on Columbia 61 in Magnolia sold June 26 for $112,500. Roosevelt Johnson and Jeanette Johnson sold the property to Austin O'Donnell and Shelby O'Donnell, who backed the sale with a mortgage of $95,738.55 from Peoples Bank. Mr. and Mrs. Johnson purchased this property May 2, 2018, for $28,000 from the David F. Butler Estate by executor's deed.