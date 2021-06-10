South Arkansas business incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, June 8, 2021 according to the Arkansas Secretary of State.
Columbia
Barton Ranch, LLC, Kelli Barton, 2202 Columbia Road 78, Magnolia filed 6/2/21.
Nevada
Saving Souls Ministries Church, Minister Elaine Haynie, 5575 U.S. 371, Rosston filed 6/1/21.
The Pallet Genie LLC, Gregory Allen Britton, 860 Ash St., Prescott filed 6/2/21.
Hopson Real Estate & Investments AR, LLC, Dakota Hopson, 167 Nevada 436, Rosston filed 6/3/21.
Ouachita
Word & Worship City Church, Keith Marks, 645 McCullough St., Camden filed 6/2/21.
Riding With the Rogers, LLC, Arthur Rogers, 1680 West Washington, Camden filed 6/3/21.
Cooper's Hawk Marketing LLC, Irvin Patrick Cooper, 1451 Park Drive, Camden filed 6/4/21.
Union
Patriot Outdoor Service & Landscaping LLC, Chad Franklin Amason, 404 Hathaway Drive, El Dorado filed 5/31/21.
D&M Investment Group, LLC, Darwin D. Moore, 1215 Coy Dumas, El Dorado filed 6/1/21.
Noble Kreations, LLC, Keisha Noble, 323 N. Myrtle St., Junction City filed 6/1/21.
The Red Chair LLC, Jamari Franique Morris, 1312 Ross Ave., El Dorado filed 6/1/21.
Pleasant Drinksmobile Bartending Service LLC, Miranda Alderson, 550 Beverly Drive No. 103, El Dorado filed 6/2/21.
Absolutely Dreamii Love LLC, Ashley Dade, 135 Wilbert Tubbs Sr. Drive, El Dorado filed 6/2/21.
Glitz & Glam & Twice as Nice LLC, Amanda Kent, 1020 S. Magnolia, El Dorado filed 6/2/21.
Afab Services, LLC, Gregory A. Nettles, 335 Glenn Road, El Dorado filed 6/2/21.
Caleb Jaleel Chambers Scholarship Foundation, Ethel Kaytrena Chambers, 2052 Aurelle Road, Strong filed 6/3/21.
Sleepy's Transportation LLC, Kensel Spivey Green, 810 S. Jackson, El Dorado filed 6/3/21.
Bro's Fashion & Studio LLC, Shaquille O'Neal Kimble, 410 South
College Unit B, El Dorado filed 6/3/21.
Deadend Kennels LLC, Demario Ellison, 169 Union 814, Strong filed 6/3/21.
Cooks Lawn Services LLC, Cekendre Cook, 1218 Crestwood, El Dorado filed 6/3/21.
Mdellison Trucking LLC, Demario Ellison, 169 Union 814, Strong filed 6/3/21.
3 Kings Transport, LLC, Chester L King Jr., 405 Robin Road, El Dorado filed 6/4/21