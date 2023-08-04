Recent arrests made by the Magnolia Police Department. Many, but not all, of these arrests have previously been listed in our daily report of Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility bookings and releases. All of the following people are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law. Please remember that it is possible for a name to be shared by more than one individual.
Wednesday, August 2
Ollie Mathis-Benjamin, 66, Cedar Hill, TX, failure to appear
Thursday, August 3
Johnathan Palmer, 27, Magnolia, driving while intoxicated, obstructing a highway
Christopher Vann, 49, Camden, failure to appear
Joseph Millican, 41, Magnolia, failure to appear