Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 11-24 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes one commercial sale bundled with a residential sale, two land sales, and 13 residential sales.
A 1,680 SF house on Cherokee Drive in Magnolia changed hands August 11 for $185,000. John Caleb Ward and Ali Hardy Ward sold the house to Parker Drake Souter and Kimberly Souter, who financed the purchase with a mortgage of $166,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. The Wards bought this house April 2, 2021, for $157,000 from Jonathan David Gee and Renae Gee by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,512 SF house and 9/10-acre on North Dudney Street in Magnolia on August 10 brought $112,500. Scotty Lynn Chambers and Lori Meshia Chambers bought the property from Cody A. Hilson. Mr. and Mrs. Chambers financed this sale with a mortgage of $101,000 from Peoples Bank. Cody Hilson purchased this property March 27, 2020, for $79,900 from Carolyn Jane Steely and Laura Gay Brasher by warranty deed.
A 1,594 SF house on Olive Street in Magnolia sold August 11 for $114,900. Tera R. Cranford sold the house to Jo Ann Moore, who backed the purchase with a mortgage of $123,232 from Planet Home Lending, LLC, of Meriden, Connecticut. Tera Cranford bought the house March 31, 2008, for $93,000 from Jennifer L. Hammons by warranty deed.
The sale of 7.77 acres and a 2,114 SF house on Columbia 27 South in Waldo brought $356,000 on August 11. Doug Pharr (trustee, Three Oaks Revocable Trust) purchased the property from Brad D. Wilcoxon. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Brad Wilcoxon purchased this property May 3, 2012, for $280,000 from Tim and Sheryl Porter by warranty deed.
A 2,678 SF house on Springwood Drive in Magnolia sold August 12 for $365,000. Roxane Stewart bought the house from LaDonna Young, backed by a mortgage of $265,000 from Farmers Bank and Trust. LaDonna Young purchased this property September 2, 2020, for $307,4000 from Landon D. and Dana M. Keopple by warranty deed.
A 4,595 SF house and two lots on North Jefferson Street in Magnolia sold August 12 for $250,000. Michael G. Epley and Elizabeth Jane Abercrombie Epley (co-trustees of the Epley Joint Revocable Trust) sold the house to Oak Tree Investments, Inc., which is owned by Susan Haynes. Oak Tree Investments financed this purchase with a mortgage of $200,000 from Peoples Bank. Michael G. Epley and Elizabeth Jane Abercrombie Epley conveyed this property July 6, 2021, to the Epley Joint Revocable Trust. by warranty deed. This property was conveyed January 1, 1983, to Michael G. Epley et ux.
A 2,207 SF house and two lots on Biscayne in Magnolia changed hands August 16 for $105,422. Farmers Bank and Trust Company sold the house to Michael K. Gaylord. Michael Gaylord and Christon Nix financed this purchase with a mortgage of $145,638 from Peoples Bank. Farmers Bank and Trust acquired this house May 25, 2022, from Kristina Gaylord by quitclaim deed.
Land totaling approximately 50 acres was sold August 19 for $125,000. A 30.19-acre tract and a 9.00-acre tract on West Columbia 209, along with a 10.50-acre tract on Arkansas 19 south was sold by Brenda Maus Garrett and Larry Garrett to Terry Haynes Ray. No mortgage information was available on this sale This property was conveyed July 3, 2010, by Conrad and Rubie Maus to Bill C. Maus and Brenda M. Garrett by quitclaim deed. On April 20, 2022, Bill Conrad Maus and Brenda Maus Garrett deeded this property to Brenda Maus Garrett by affidavit of heirship.
A commercial mini storage building, bundled with a house, sold for $275,000 on August 10. Sharron Morgan (f/k/a Sharron Newman), surviving spouse of Raymond Newman, sold the property to Charles A. Smith and Sue Smith. This sale included a 7,200 SF mini storage building at 471 U.S. 82 East in Magnolia, a 1,344 SF house on El Dorado Road in Magnolia, and 2.856 acres. The Smiths financed this purchase with a mortgage from First State Bank of De Queen in Glenwood (no amount of mortgage listed). No sales history was available on these properties.
A 920 SF house and 2 acres on Columbia 73 in McNeil sold August 22 for $100,000. Heather Colquitt Kee (f/k/a Heather Colquitt) and Dustin Kee sold the property to Tommie Harris, backed by a mortgage of $80,000 from Member Advantage Mortgage, LLC, of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Heather Colquitt bought this property March 5, 2019, for $74,000 from Leonard Askew by warranty deed.
The sale of 80 acres off Columbia 61 rang up at $100,000 on August 3. Tolchester Sourcing Company, LLC, sold the land to Johnny Jordan and Nancy Jordan (trustees of the Johnny and Nancy Jordan Joint Revocable Trust). No mortgage information was available on this sale. Tolchester Sourcing Company purchased this land May 8, 2022, for $64,000 from Gregory Allen McDougall Jr.by warranty deed.
A 1,086 SF house and .34 acre on East Cleveland Street in Taylor sold August 24 for $121,000. Hunter Southerland and Anna Marie Sullivan Southerland sold the property to Kaitlyn Odom and Joseph Jones, backed by a mortgage of $97,800 from Farm Credit Services of Western Arkansas, FLCA. The Southerlands acquired this property September 8, 2021, from Linda Collier by quitclaim deed, and on August 17, 2021, for $95,000 from John D. and Nita G. Pass by warranty deed.
The sale of a 1,365 SF house and 0.17 acre on Joy St. in Magnolia on August 24 brought $108,000. Linda Harrington sold the house to Joshua Smith and Jana Smith and Joshua Cole Smith. The Smiths financed this sale with a mortgage of $123,087.60 from Farmers Bank and Trust Company of Nashville. Linda Harrington bought the house and acreage August 29, 2019, for $75,000 from Jones Property Management, LLC, by corporate warranty deed.
A 1,862 SF house on Sunset Boulevard in Magnolia sold August 25 for $235,000. Peggy R. Lee purchased the house from Shirley M. Doss. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Shirley Marie Doss received this house May 5, 2016, from Bobby W. Doss by affidavit of heirship. On October 13, 1998, Robert W. and Shirley M. Doss purchased the house for $139,000 from Thomas and Jane Duke.
The sale of a 2,472 SF house on Woodward Street in Magnolia rang up at $292,500 on August 26. Michael Paul Stephens and Kimberly Stephens sold the house to Michael Tullier and Julie Tullier. No mortgage information was available on this sale. Mr. and Mrs. Stephens purchased this house August 1, 2006, for $100,000 by warranty deed from Ted Monroe Sr. and T. Jackson Monroe Jr. (co-trustees of the M.A. Monroe Family Trust) and Ted J. Monroe (individually) and T. Jackson Monroe Jr. (individually) and Melinda A. Monroe.