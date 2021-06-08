The City of Magnolia issued building permits with a value of $94,240.44 during the month of May.
The permits:
226 Samuel, Royce Burdine, storage building, $4,100, May 10.
410 N. Fredrick, Burkes Outlet, sign, $6,350, May 12.
533 W. Monroe, Marle Arce, mobile home, $25,000, May 12.
1202 Dogwood, Steve Card, covered patio, $20,000, May 18.
629 E. Main, Edward Jones, sign, $1,190.44, May 18.
1222 Linda, Carlie Watson, pool, $2,600, May 28.
6 Azalea, Julie Hudgens, enclose garage/new garage, $35,000, May 28.
Building permits in Magnolia through the first five months of 2021 had a total value of $1,124,407.44. The city issued building permits worth $3,115,406.48 through the first five months of 2020.