Permits

The City of Magnolia issued building permits with a value of $94,240.44 during the month of May.

The permits:

226 Samuel, Royce Burdine, storage building, $4,100, May 10.

410 N. Fredrick, Burkes Outlet, sign, $6,350, May 12.

533 W. Monroe, Marle Arce, mobile home, $25,000, May 12.

1202 Dogwood, Steve Card, covered patio, $20,000, May 18.

629 E. Main, Edward Jones, sign, $1,190.44, May 18.

1222 Linda, Carlie Watson, pool, $2,600, May 28.

6 Azalea, Julie Hudgens, enclose garage/new garage, $35,000, May 28.

Building permits in Magnolia through the first five months of 2021 had a total value of $1,124,407.44. The city issued building permits worth $3,115,406.48 through the first five months of 2020.

