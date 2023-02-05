A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr.
A criminal court docket had been set for Thursday, but was rescheduled for 9 a.m. Monday due to inclement weather.
Court will be held at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia.
Those defendants schedule to appear include the following:
Quincy Isiah Lewis, capital murder, aggravated robbery, battery first degree, firearm enhancement.
Otis James Arnold Jr., breaking or entering, habitual offender.
Jamario Damarcus Burton, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of controlled substance (Schedule VI) with purpose to deliver.
Devonte Markuis Willis, aggravated assault, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, resisting arrest, terroristic threatening first degree, disorderly conduct, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) not methamphetamine or cocaine, driving while intoxicated third offense, ignition interlock devices, terroristic threatening second degree.
Daniel Robert McMahen, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, HO.
Detris Beal, forgery first degree, habitual offender, probation revocation.
Raven C. Turner, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine/cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear.
Ebony Sharp, theft of property over $1,000, residential burglary, breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000.
Jennifer Marie Crook, financial identity fraud.
Theresa Pruitt, breaking or entering, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of property under $1,000, habitual offender.
Anthony Dawain Massey, domestic battering third degree (subsequent offense or to a pregnant woman), 3 counts probation revocation.
Jessie Rene Rash, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert A. Fuller Jr., breaking or entering, theft of property under $1,000, failure to appear, forgery second degree, fleeing (on foot).
Antonio D. Wilson, failure to comply with registration/reporting requirements, refusal to cooperate with assessment process; 2 counts habitual offender, breaking or entering, 2 counts revocation of suspended imposition of sentencing.
Nikki Lee Kirkpatrick, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of marijuana (Schedule VI).
Terrance Jarmall Jones, aggravated residential burglary, 2 counts habitual offender, aggravated assault, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Billy W. Montgomery Jr., failure to appear, probation revocation.
Steven Edward Freese, forgery first degree, theft of property (firearm) over $2,500, theft of property over $1,000, possession of firearm by certain persons.
Ricardo Montalban Thomas, rape, possession of firearm by certain persons, habitual offender.
Christopher M. Robinson, 2 counts failure to appear.
Colton Edward Smith, residential burglary, theft of property (firearm) under $2,500, theft of property over $1,000.
Ralph Smith McDowell, battery second degree, terroristic threatening first degree, habitual offender.
Spencer Parnell Jameson, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, forgery first degree, forgery second degree, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine.
Jarvis Leonal Doss, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, 2 counts possession of drug paraphernalia, 3 counts habitual offender, battery second degree, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver, theft of property under $1,000.
Rodrick D. Ellis, terroristic act, kidnapping, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, terroristic threatening second degree, domestic battery third degree.
Frankie Anthony James, possession of controlled substance (Schedule I/II) methamphetamine or cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft by receiving over $5,000, habitual offender.
Colby Moore, 2 counts revocation of SIS.
Andre Manning, 2 counts probation revocation.
First appearances are scheduled the four men who escaped from the Detention Center last Monday: Denickolas Brown, Dariusz Patterson, Meadow Saulsberry, and Rico Rose.
COVID-19 precautions are encouraged.
Each attorney will take whatever steps he/she feels necessary to be in court at or before the calling of his/her cases. Failure to be in court at the designated time may result in the court imposing appropriate sanctions.
All defendants must appear with their respective attorneys at the calling of his/her case. Each attorney shall proceed to accomplish this in the manner of his/her choice.