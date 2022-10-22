Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during October 2022 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first.
Amy Lee Ussery v. Joseph Earl Ussery. October 21.
Leanora Elizabeth Hope Stiles v. Justin Stiles. October 21. Plaintiff is restored to the former name of Leanora Kemp.
Rodney Rasberry v. Kayla Rasberry. October 21 Defendant is restored to the former name of Kayla Wright .
Beverly V. McGraw v. Melvin Ray McGraw. October 4. Married May 23, 1998.
Matthew Linton v. Makayla Harwell. October 3.
Sherry Kilpatrick v. Robert Kilpatrick. October 3. Plaintiff is restored to the former name of Sherry Roberts.
Tracy Cox v. Wendy Cox. October 3. Married May 23, 1986.
Brent Michael Smith v. Kaci Renea Smith. October 3. Defendant is restored to former name of Kaci Renea Merrill.